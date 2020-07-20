‘A funny old team’ – Recent Nottingham Forest fortunes puts pressure on Lamouchi: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest know they will need to put in better performances in the play-offs if they are to reach a Wembley final, after their disappointing 1-0 loss to strugglers Barnsley on the weekend.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side have failed to win in their last five games, and a play-off spot is ultimately not guaranteed still with one game left, but in truth, Swansea would need to pick up a sizeable win against Reading on Wednesday evening for the Reds to have any chance of slipping out of the top six.

With the Reds’ poor recent form in mind, how do you rate Nottingham Forest’s play-off chances?

The team here at Football League World take a look…..

George Harbey

It’s hardly the best run of form going into the play-offs compared to the likes of Cardiff and Fulham.

Forest are a funny old team and have been all season. They fail to get out of first gear against teams like Barnsley and Charlton, but yet their record against the top-six is hugely impressive. They have gone unbeaten against Leeds and done the double over Brentford which shows how they can cope with tough opposition.

I think that will suit Forest in the play-offs. They are a well-drilled, solid, organised outfit under Sabri Lamouchi and are chalk and cheese compared to the likes of Brentford, which may not be what fans want to see, but at the same time it gets them results and that’s why they are where they are today.

Over two legs, I can see them making it tough for their opponents both at home and away from home, but they have the players who can produce moments of quality when it matters.

If they end up playing Fulham, I think they’ll reach the final, and at Wembley, anything can happen.

George Dagless

I don’t think too much has changed to be honest.

Their form hasn’t been good recently but I still expect them to make the top six and I think they will be hard to beat in those games.

They’ve shown themselves to be hard to beat when it’s really mattered and we’ll see that in the play-offs, though I don’t expect them to go up.

I think it’ll be one of Brentford or Fulham to win promotion overall from the play-offs, as I expect West Brom to get the job done against QPR.

Jacob Potter

They need to improve. It’s as simple as that.

Forest have become somewhat complacent in recent weeks, and the club’s supporters will rightly be slightly concerned heading towards the play-offs.

They’ve not even guaranteed their spot in the top-six either which is ridiculous given the fact that they were in such a strong position before competitive action was called to a halt.

I’m still very confused as to why Joao Carvalho isn’t been included in the starting XI in recent weeks, as he’s already shown in the past that he’s a player that can make things happen with his creative ability.

Forest need to get back to basics, and I’m sure Sabri Lamouchi will have his players working hard towards the play-offs, as they look to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Their defeat to Barnsley summed up their poor performances of late, and they must improve at the earliest of opportunities if they’re to win promotion this term.