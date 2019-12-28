A full debut: The likely XI Lee Bowyer will field for Charlton’s clash against Derby

Charlton Athletic go into Monday night’s game against Derby County full of confidence after sealing a morale boosting 3-2 win against Bristol City at The Valley on Boxing Day.

The Addicks ended their eleven game run without a win in style against The Robins, with youngster Alfie Doughty getting the winning goal in the last ten minutes to relieve the pressure.

Charlton are now unbeaten in three games in the Championship, and take on a Derby side one place and one point below them in the league table.

The Rams are on a poor run of form themselves, as they have not won in their last seven games in the Championship. In that time, Derby have taken three points from a possible 21 on offer.

Charlton won the last meeting between the sides in October 3-0 at The Valley, their only win against Derby in the last five meetings between the pair.

Here’s the likely XI that Lee Bowyer will field for Charlton when they take on the Rams on Monday evening…

Charlton will be forced into making changes, as the unavailability of certain players will see different personnel come into the side against Derby.

Lee Bowyer has selection dilemmas in midfield and attack for this match, as there are a lack of fit strikers, and currently no available players who can play as a Number 10. However, it is likely he will continue with the 3-5-2 formation used against Bristol City on Boxing Day.

Dillon Phillips is expected to continue in goal for Charlton, and has a point to prove between the posts, as he has not kept a clean sheet in the league for the Addicks since the last time the two sides met in mid-October.

The back three will see one change, as Darren Pratley moves into midfield, meaning Jason Pearce should take his place in the back three, with Naby Sarr and Tom Lockyer on either side.

Alfie Doughty is likely to continue at left wing-back after his positive showing against Bristol City, with Adam Matthews on the right.

As Pearce should return to defence, Deji Oshilaja drops to the bench, with Joe Ledley coming in at midfield. With Conor Gallagher unlikely to feature against Derby, Darren Pratley should slot in beside Ledley, with Albie Morgan as the final central midfielder.

Lee Bowyer has said he does not plan to start Lyle Taylor against Derby due to the risk of aggravating his injury, so Josh Davison is likely to come in for his full Charlton debut beside Macauley Bonne.

The youngster is the only other striking option available to Charlton at present – Chuks Aneke and Tomer Hemed are both unavailable, with Jonathan Leko also ruled out until the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

With injuries once again taking their toll, Lee Bowyer may not expect much from this game, but should take confidence in Derby’s recent period of poor form.