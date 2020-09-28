‘A frustrating blow’ – Extent of blow to Nottingham Forest man emerges: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has revealed Joe Worrall has broken something in his foot and is set to be sidelined for six or seven weeks.

The Reds were without the centre-back for their tie with Huddersfield Town and slumped to a third consecutive Championship defeat.

Speaking after the game, Lamouchi revealed the extent of Worrall’s injury to the Nottingham Post.

He said: “He will probably be out for six or seven weeks.

“He has broken something in his foot.”

So, how much of a blow is losing the defender?

We quizzed our FLW writers on just that…

George Dagless

It’s an obvious blow.

He’s a good defender, one of their key men and so to lose him for a significant chunk of period in a congested season like this is far from handy.

Forest have a deeper squad than most and need to make use of it but, even so, losing a player like Worrall is far from ideal at this stage with the way they have started the season.

Let’s see how they get on with things.

Jacob Potter

This will be a frustrating blow for Forest.

Worrall really impressed me last season with Nottingham Forest, and I think he’ll leave a sizeable void in the heart of their defence.

The Reds have been really poor so far in this year’s campaign, and news that Worrall is set for almost two months on the sideline through injury will add to their problems.

One positive that the Reds do have though is their depth in that area, as they can call upon a number of different options.

We saw Scott McKenna and Loic Mbe Soh start against Huddersfield recently, but Lamouchi can also use Michael Dawson and Tyler Blackett in that area.

It’s an irritating blow, but they have the resources to cope without him for the time being.

Sam Rourke

If you’d have asked me this before the signings of Mbe Soh and McKenna, I’d have said it’s a massive blow.

However, I think the Reds have several useful options at centre-back despite the shaky start to the season and I think Lamouchi’s side will be able to cope with the loss of Worrall for that time-frame.

There is no denying he’s a top Championship defender and is one of the Reds’ more key stars, but they can handle this injury given the options available to them at present.

For Worrall, he’ll be hoping he can recover as soon as physically possible as his starting berth is under threat more than ever with all the new additions at the Reds.