‘A fresh start would make sense’ – Sunderland man attracting transfer interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Will Grigg could be heading for the Sunderland exit door, according to reports from Football Insider.

The 29-year-old has endured a torrid time since moving to the club two years ago, leading to speculation that he could be moved on before the end of the January transfer window.

Salford City, MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town have all been credited with an interest, while Lee Johnson has hinted that the striker could be allowed to leave in order to revive his career.

But does Grigg have a future at the Stadium Of Light?

The team at FLW have their say…

Toby Wilding

It is becoming increasingly harder to see that he does.

Things simply have not worked out for Grigg since his move to The Stadium of Light, and his challenge in terms of turning that around is only getting bigger.

With Charlie Wyke having stepped up big time with his goals this season, you do feel it is going to be difficult for Grigg to force his way into contention as the Black Cats’ main striker when he returns from injury, particularly if Wyke continues in the form that he is.

Indeed, it does seem as though Sunderland are willing to cut their losses on him in order to boost funds for themselves in what remains of the window, and with a move elsewhere potentially offering him the fresh start that has worked for plenty before him, a parting of the ways could be best for all concerned.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Sunderland’s academy?

1 of 22 Lee Burge Yes No

Sam Rourke

I really have my doubts. Put simply, Grigg has seriously struggled at the Stadium of Light and has been unable to replicate the lethal form he showed at Wigan Athletic and for his country. He’s clearly not at the forefront of Lee Johnson’s plans this season at Sunderland and with him yet to register a goal this term, i’d be considering moving him on. Grigg’s a big earner at Sunderland and shifting him from the wage-bill would help the club’s financial situation. It’s just never seemed like working for the striker at the club, and with him being 29 and reaching the latter end of his career, a fresh start somewhere else would make sense for him personally. Charlie Wyke is now really finding his feet at Sunderland and with him in great form, there is no immediate pathway for Grigg into that starting eleven right now. Ned Holmes Not in my eyes. Lee Johnson has made it clear in the past that he likes a range of different forwards, meaning he can take a horses for courses approach. What he’s got at the moment is three very similar physical strikers, in Grigg, Wyke, and Graham. The former has simply never lived up to the billing at the Stadium of Light and it would be best for all involved to bring his time with the North East club to a close. Sunderland will surely look to capitalise on the interest in Grigg, offload him, and sign some different forwards for Johnson to use moving forward.