‘A fresh start is the best move’ – Huddersfield Town make decision on player’s future: The verdict

Huddersfield Town are set to move Alex Pritchard on in the summer, when his contract reaches a conclusion according to a report from Yorkshire Live.

The Terriers midfielder has been with the club since 2018, but has struggled to make a notable impact in his time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Pritchard has made 83 appearances in total for the Yorkshire-based side, but has only chipped in with three goals and three assists, which doesn’t make for the best of reading.

The 28-year-old has made 19 appearances in all competitions this term, but is yet to register a goal or assist this season, in what has been a frustrating season for Carlos Corberan’s side.

They’re sat 20th in the second-tier standings, and eight points clear of the relegation zone, as they head into their final match of the season against Reading this weekend.

It had previously been revealed by Football League World that Huddersfield were set to cut ties with Pritchard in 2021, after completing a deal to sign Rolando Aarons.

But have Huddersfield Town made the right decision in preparing to move Pritchard on in the summer?

Our Football League World writers discuss….

Alfie Burns:

100%. Pritchard could have gone in the January transfer window and it is no surprise to see he’s going in the summer.

It has been a really poor, poor spell with Town for the midfielder and he’s struggled to have any sort of positive impact at the John Smith’s Stadium this season in particular.

Carlos Corberan’s squad have struggled and he hasn’t been one of the players to put his hand up and really make his presence count in a poor season.

Injuries haven’t helped him either, but it has proved to be a long goodbye and, ultimately, an overdue one when it comes around.

Pritchard won’t miss Huddersfield, and Huddersfield won’t miss Pritchard.

Ned Holmes:

Yes, I think a fresh start is the best move for both the player and the club.

There’s no doubting the 27-year-old’s quality at this level but he’s not looked up to it for the Terriers this term – failing to add a single goal or assists all season.

Changes need to be made to the squad to allow Carlos Corberan to succeed and the departure of Pritchard, understood to be the joint-second highest earner in the squad, should pave the way for that to happen.

Pritchard seemed like the sort of highly technical player that could thrive at Huddersfield but that’s simply not been the case and as long as they plan to replace him, letting him go is the right move.

It’s going to be an interesting summer at the John Smith’s Stadium, that’s for sure.

Chris Thorpe:

Absolutely the right decision, he’s quite simply not cutting it right now at Huddersfield Town and for that reason he needs to move on.

He is a shadow of the player we saw at Brentford and I think he needs a new environment in order to resurrect his career.

He’s been linked with a few sides in the last few months and I think he would favour a move back to London to perhaps link up with Mark Warburton again.

He got the best out of him at Brentford and potentially QPR could get the best out of him too if he made the move to Loftus Road.