‘A fresh start and opportunity’ – Transfer deal between Stoke and Southampton on the cards: The verdict

A swap deal that would see Stoke City send Jack Butland to Southampton with Angus Gunn going the other way is back on the cards, according to a report from Sunday People (20/09, page 55).

Neither player has featured this season and the report claims that a move that would see the two swap clubs could happen this summer.

But would that be a good deal? And who would benefit from it most?

George Dagless

Really good for all involved I think.

Gunn gets his chance to be playing again as I’m sure he’ll feel he can make the Stoke spot his own between the sticks and he is a goalkeeper that I think could well play at Premier League level again, so it’s a decent signing.

Butland, meanwhile, gets another shot at playing in the top flight though he will obviously have to really raise his game and show he still has it to get into the Saints’ team.

For me, though, it’s a fresh start and opportunity for both goalkeepers and one they should both embrace.

Jacob Potter

This could be the ideal move for both parties involved.

Butland has already shown in the past that he’s more than good enough to be playing in the Premier League, having impressed with Stoke in the top-flight.

Gunn isn’t getting anywhere near enough game time with Southampton at this moment in time, and will be eager to get regular minutes under his belt at the earliest of opportunities.

So a potential swap deal could be a smart move by both clubs, but if I was Stoke, I’d be looking at getting a transfer fee as well as Gunn for any potential sale of Butland.

Sam Rourke

It’s a perfect switch for all.

Butland is not being selected by Michael O’Neill at Stoke with the Potters boss opting to choose Adam Davies as the club’s number one, and ultimately, Butland is too good to be languishing on the bench.

Similarly, Gunn is struggling for game time at St Mary’s and could do with a fresh start and change of scenery to help rejuvenate his career, and Stoke could offer the perfect solution for that.

Both goalkeepers have undoubted ability but just find themselves at clubs which they aren’t preferred at present, and this potential swap deal offers a great opportunity for them to both find their former glories and get them back to goalkeepers that were once on the precipice of the England team.