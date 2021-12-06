‘A fresh outlook and renewed vigour’ – Northampton boss gives update ahead of Exeter clash

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady has stated that his players are ‘refreshed’ for Tuesday’s important game against Exeter City.

The Cobblers are unbeaten in seven out of their last eight league matches, most recently beating Leyton Orient 1-0 at home.

Due to the latest round of FA Cup fixtures, Brady’s side received a weekend off. Speaking to NTFC, the boss confirmed that the break had its positives.

“We’ve had the opportunity to work on a few things and come back with a fresh outlook and renewed vigour,” he said.

“When you have a couple of days off, you come back with a bounce in your step”.

Northampton have been in fine form throughout most of the campaign, with only Forest Green above them in League Two. However, the festive period brings about a flurry of fixtures, as Town play six times between now and New Year’s Day.

“Mentally it is important for everyone to have some downtime. We feel it has also been advantageous for the players to physically rest their bodies,” added Brady.

The Verdict

Although it can be difficult seeing other League Two and non-league teams embark on a cup run, achieving promotion is certainly the priority for Brady and his squad.

Respite before a busy December can be a positive, so long as they regain the momentum from the end of November.

Crucially, Northampton’s next opponents – Exeter City – are in third place and one point behind them. The Grecians, however, did not have the luxury of a break, losing to Cambridge in the FA Cup last Saturday.

Therefore, Tuesday’s result will show how vital or costly downtime can be, especially in such a pivotal moment in the campaign.