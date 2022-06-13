“A forward-thinking move” – Bournemouth considering transfer move for £10m rated Middlesbrough player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Marcus Tavernier has emerged as a transfer target for Bournemouth this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Cherries will need to match Middlesbrough’s £10 million price tag to have any chance of signing the midfielder this transfer window.

Here we ask out FLW writers their verdict on if the 23-year old is worth that much and if he would be a good fit in Scott Parker’s side…

Billy Mulley

It will be interesting to see how Bournemouth prepare for life back in the Premier League, with the Cherries bound to add Premier League experience and more youthful talent.

Just about fitting the criteria of youthful talent, Bournemouth’s interest in Marcus Tavernier is certainly justified.

A classy operator who commits defender with his trickery and direct running, Tavernier also has the technical ability and final third creativity to make a Premier League move make sense.

I do think a £10 million bid is worthwhile for Bournemouth, especially when considering his potential resale value if he adapts to the Premier League seamlessly, which is definitely a possibility.

Ned Holmes

This is a forward-thinking move from Bournemouth but I’m not convinced it should be top of their summer priorities.

Marcus Tavernier is clearly a bright talent and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him in the Premier League soon but I’m not completely convinced he’s ready to influence games that level regularly just yet.

With the Cherries’ target next term clearly going to be staying up, they should be looking to sign players that can make a significant impact in 2022/23.

Quiz: The big AFC Bournemouth striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Cherries fan

1 of 25 How many goals did Dominic Solanke score in the Championship this season? 25 27 29 31

Patience will be needed with Tavernier and Bournemouth are already reliant on a few other young and relatively inexperienced players.

That said, I do think the Boro player will secure a top flight move soon and getting him for £10m now could save them money down the line.

As long as they’re not expecting too much of him next term, this would be a good move.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Marcus Tavernier has earned the right to test himself at a higher level.

His creativity and goal threat from midfield could be a valued asset for the Cherries in the Premier League next campaign as they look to retain their top-flight status.

Boro are not going to let him go on the cheap, though, so £10 million is probably a fair price for both parties.

Whilst it may take an initial adjustment period to get up to speed with football in the Premier League, I’d back Tavernier to not look out of place at AFC Bournemouth were he to make the move there ahead of next campaign.