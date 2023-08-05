Highlights Sunderland's young side is expected to challenge at the top end of the table again and they will provide a tough footballing contest for Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town, who secured automatic promotion last season, have made some shrewd moves under the radar in the transfer market and will be up for the challenge at the Stadium of Light.

Both teams have focused on bolstering their squads with talented young players, making this opening weekend fixture a competitive affair with high stakes for both sides.

Tony Mowbray’s side will have their work cut out for them as they look to kickstart the campaign in winning fashion.

The Black Cats returned to the Championship in style, coming within touching distance of back-to-back promotions last term. A dramatic last-day affair saw the club pip the likes of Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion to sixth spot, an emphatic 3-0 win over Preston away at Deepdale leading to jubilant scenes in the packed-out away end.

It was heartbreak in the play-offs, though, falling to a 3-2 defeat on aggregate to eventual winners Luton Town - a valuable experience for the young side showing no signs of tumbling back down the division.

Kieran McKenna could lose a key experienced man in Richard Keogh with Carlisle perhaps an option

On Sunday, they face an Ipswich Town side that very few teams will want to face this season, let alone on opening weekend.

Kieran McKenna’s side secured automatic promotion from League One with an emphatic 98-point tally to beat Sheffield Wednesday to the punch, a team receiving high praise across the footballing pyramid.

Boasting the best away record in the division last season too, the Tractor Boys will surely be up for the Stadium of Light challenge.

What has Carlton Palmer said about the upcoming Sunderland vs Ipswich clash?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the former England international was excited for what is set to be a hotly-contested fixture.

He said: “This is a really good game for Ipswich to start life in the Championship as Sunderland like to play football so this will be a footballing contest.

“I expect Sunderland to be challenging at the top end of the table again - a very, very good young side, they were the youngest side in the Championship last season.

“This will be a good indication, though of what we can expect to see from Ipswich over the course of the season.

“Sunderland home win for me in a tight encounter.”

How do Sunderland and Ipswich fare ahead of the fixture?

Despite strong showings last term, naturally, both sides have turned to the transfer market in aid of their goals - Sunderland aiming to go one further this time round and secure a return to the top-flight while Ipswich hope to make their presence known and capitalise on last season’s momentum.

With many suitors for their best players circling, Palmer has been impressed by Sunderland’s window while he believes Ipswich have made some shrewd moves under the radar.

He explained: “Sunderland have managed thus far to keep their prized assets and added quality with the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Bradley Dack to strengthen their squad from last season.

“Ipswich sticking in the main to the squad that got them promoted but have added Jack Taylor, George Hirst, and Omari Hutchinson to the ranks.”

A focus on the youth has seen Sunderland bring numerous young stars across the pitch alongside Bellingham, forwards Luís Semedo and Eliezer Mayenda bolstering the frontline meanwhile Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt are intriguing additions to the backline.

Ipswich have followed suit with Chelsea youngster Hutchinson impressing at U21-level for both his parent club and former side Arsenal, while Manchester City shot-stopper Cieran Slicker joins the goalkeeping department.

As such, a competitive affair is likely a fair assessment with both sides wanting to impress while neither want to be on the receiving end of a disappointing opening-weekend defeat to temper the preseason anticipation.