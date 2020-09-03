‘A footballer with big potential’ – Leeds United plot move for Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City Ben Cabango is reportedly one of Leeds United’s summer targets.

The 20-year-old emerged as one of the Swans’ first-choice centre-backs last season and appears to have turned some heads at Elland Road.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Cabango is one of the defenders on Victor Orta’s list of targets

However, it is understood that the Whites are currently undecided on whether or not they want to sign another centre-back.

But would Cabango be a good signing for Leeds? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers on just that…

George Harbey

This could be a good move for Cabango.

Marcelo Bielsa is arguably one of the greatest coaches in the Premier League and we’ve seen most of Leeds’ current players, such as Kalvin Phillips, Luke Ayling, and Mateusz Klich, make huge strides of improvement under his management.

Cabango is a very impressive, young defender who forged a solid partnership with Joe Rodon towards the back-end of last season, and I think he has a big future ahead of him.

I’d question whether Leeds need to bring in another centre-half, though, at least right now anyway. Liam Cooper is their leader in defence, and they have also brought in Robin Koch as a replacement for Ben White, so I doubt that Cabango would get too many regular starts for the Whites next season.

Of course, every successful side needs competition for places, but would it really benefit Cabango if he left Swansea to join Leeds, whilst he’s such a key player for Steve Cooper’s side? I don’t think so, not right now.

George Dagless

He could well be.

Cabango is a very good player and though he is perhaps not at White’s level yet we are still talking about a footballer with big potential.

He has the kind of attributes Bielsa wants from a ball-playing centre-half and has shown his quality when called upon at Swansea.

Under Cooper, he’ll have learned similar traits that Bielsa would look to employ and we’re also talking about a player that would cost nowhere near as much as White would have.

He’ll still have things to work on, but he’s another good player at Swansea and Leeds getting him would be a decent move from them.

Jacob Potter

He could thrive at Leeds United.

Cabango has really impressed me whilst with Swansea City’s first-team, and he’s shown that he doesn’t have much trouble in adjusting to the demands of Championship football.

You would imagine that a move to Leeds will be tempting, as it would give him the chance to play at a higher level, as well as working for an excellent manager in Bielsa.

But I have doubts as to whether he’d be a regular starter with the Whites this season, so I think he should remain patient and stick with Swansea for the time being.

He’s a player with a bright future ahead of him though, there’s no doubt about that.