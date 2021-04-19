‘A football club treating its fans properly’ – Many Nottingham Forest supporters react to club announcement

Nottingham Forest have announced that they have frozen season ticket prices for 2021/22 as a thank you to supporters, which has been very well received among the City Ground faithful.

On the day after England’s ‘Big Six’ clubs’ announcement of their part in the European Super League was met with uproar from fans and the media, Forest revealed their plans to give back to their supporters.

In a statement on the club website, the City Ground outfit have told fans that they will have frozen season ticket prices for 2021/22 “as a thank you for your support during these difficult times”.

Those supporters that opted for a “rolling refund” on their season ticket this season have also been offered the chance to use the remaining money they’re owed by the club to offset the price of next year’s season ticket.

It is understood that renewals will commence on Thursday 29th of April.

In the announcement on the club website, Forest’s CCO David Cook added: “We thank you for your continued loyal support and look forward to welcoming you back to The City Ground very soon.”

Amid the ongoing outrage about the European Super League, the East Midlands club’s announcement has been well received by supporters with many flooding to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Easy and simple 🤝 this is how life should be! Get me back to that ground with my mates and a beer watching my team 👏 fantastic idea from Forest #NFFC https://t.co/sDrFjjVqhQ — ℂ𝕖𝕖 (@Cee_GK5) April 19, 2021

It’s been a tough year for us all, nice to see the club recognises that. Can’t wait to be back in August, it’s been a long time coming. #NFFC https://t.co/GkqL3ksFcC — Francis Moore (@FrancisMJourno) April 19, 2021

What a contrast. Good to see a club with European pedigree treating their fans with respect #NFFC https://t.co/IdIHo3NuSS — Matt Forde (@mattforde) April 19, 2021

My season ticket in the Trent End works out at about £14 per game. The last season on the old Trent End it cost £10 for an adult to turn up and stand. After inflation it’s cheaper now than it was then. Great value. #nffc — John Michael White (@johnmichaelw) April 19, 2021

A football club treating its fans properly https://t.co/ecoPoANALW — Joe Dean (@Joe_Dean3) April 19, 2021

Done it to be converted https://t.co/Lsm7lGfmIw — ryan (@nffcbywater123) April 19, 2021