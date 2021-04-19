Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘A football club treating its fans properly’ – Many Nottingham Forest supporters react to club announcement

Published

12 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have announced that they have frozen season ticket prices for 2021/22 as a thank you to supporters, which has been very well received among the City Ground faithful.

On the day after England’s ‘Big Six’ clubs’ announcement of their part in the European Super League was met with uproar from fans and the media, Forest revealed their plans to give back to their supporters.

In a statement on the club website, the City Ground outfit have told fans that they will have frozen season ticket prices for 2021/22 “as a thank you for your support during these difficult times”.

Those supporters that opted for a “rolling refund” on their season ticket this season have also been offered the chance to use the remaining money they’re owed by the club to offset the price of next year’s season ticket.

It is understood that renewals will commence on Thursday 29th of April.

In the announcement on the club website, Forest’s CCO David Cook added: “We thank you for your continued loyal support and look forward to welcoming you back to The City Ground very soon.”

You can call yourself a true Nottingham Forest fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Reds quiz

1 of 20

What year were Nottingham Forest founded?

Amid the ongoing outrage about the European Super League, the East Midlands club’s announcement has been well received by supporters with many flooding to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘A football club treating its fans properly’ – Many Nottingham Forest supporters react to club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: