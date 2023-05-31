Sunderland's run to the Championship play-offs this past season was down to a lot of factors, with one of them being smart recruitment.

The Black Cats stocked up on exciting young talents that weren't always consistent but who all have undoubted ability, with one of those being Edouard Michut.

The Wearsiders moved to bring the central midfielder in on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last August but also held the option to make it a permanent deal at the end of his temporary stint - however a couple of weeks ago the club went their separate ways, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman revealing all parties mutually agreed a deal would not be pursued in the end.

Michut however sees it a little differently, claiming that he was the one that turned down Sunderland, who were very keen to sign him permanently.

Why did Edouard Michut turn down a permanent move to Sunderland?

Whilst it has been previously claimed Michut not staying at the Stadium of Light on a full-time basis was a mutual decision, it appears now that Michut turned down the move - according to the player himself.

In an interview with L'Equipe - via GFFN - the young midfielder said: “The club offered me the opportunity to stay.

"It was my decision to leave Sunderland. We didn’t agree on certain contractual points.

"There were also a few things in the style of play that didn’t suit me."

It appears that the way Mowbray wanted to play his football didn't necessarily suit Michut, but he does not have any regrets over spending the season on Wearside.

“I thought after the two years I spent at PSG with the pros, I was going to resume training with them when they resumed. That’s not what happened," Michut continued on his decision to join Sunderland last summer.

"The only option was for me to leave and thrive. I have no regrets."

Will Sunderland miss Edouard Michut next season?

It's hard to say right now if Michut will be missed at the Stadium of Light in 2023-24 as he definitely made an impact in some games, but in others he failed to deliver.

Michut took a while to fully adapt to English football but by the end of the season he wasn't even starting matches, with Pierre Ekwah taking his position in the starting 11 alongside Dan Neil.

Of course there is potential there though with Michut and the fact that clubs like Fulham are taking an interest in him means there is a player in there, but if he wasn't going to be guaranteed starts next season then the Black Cats weren't going to break the bank wage-wise for his services.

Providing they bring in another central midfielder to compete with Neil and Ekwah next season, then Sunderland should do just fine without Michut.