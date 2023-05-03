West Bromwich Albion captain Jake Livermore has admitted that he wants to continue his playing career after his spell with the Championship outfit reaches a crescendo.

Livermore announced last week that he is set to leave Albion upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

Due to the presence of Okay Yokuslu, Jayson Molumby, Nathaniel Chalobah and John Swift, Livermore's game-time this season has been limited.

The midfielder has only featured on 17 occasions in the Championship, with his latest appearance coming during the closing stages of the club's recent showdown with Norwich City.

West Brom kept their slim hopes of securing a place in the play-offs alive by sealing a 2-1 victory over the Canaries.

Goals from Conor Townsend and Jed Wallace secured all three points for Albion at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies will need to beat Swansea City on Monday and hope that results elsewhere go their way in order to extend their season past the regular 46-game mark.

What has Jake Livermore said about his future with his West Brom spell set to end?

Making reference to his future, Livermore has revealed that he already has a few options that are under consideration.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Livermore said: "There are a few options.

"I am going to take a bit of time out with the family and see what is best for all of us.

"I still think I have something to give.

"I don’t want to cut my career short but at the same time I have three beautiful children that I need to think about.

"They want to come and my three little boys want me to carry on playing so I think I will.

"That is not the end of me yet."

When you consider that Livermore has only managed to record an underwhelming average WhoScored match rating of 6.31 in the Championship this season, he may not attract suitors from this division when he becomes a free-agent.

With the midfielder still keen to play, it could be argued that he should be seeking a move to a team who play their football in League One.

By receiving assurances regarding game-time, Livermore could go on to feature week-in, week-out during the 2023/24 campaign.

As for West Brom, they will be hoping to push on in the absence of the 33-year-old later this year with Carlos Corberan at the helm.