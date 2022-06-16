“A fee of around £5/6m would probably be more suitable” – Hull City launch seven-figure bid for 20-goal midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City have launched a £3m bid for MK Dons midfielder and talisman Scott Twine, according to a Twitter update from journalist John Percy.

The 22-year-old recorded 20 goals and 13 assists in 44 League One appearances for Liam Manning’s men last term, playing a big part in guiding them to a top-six finish before they were knocked out by Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off semi-final.

However, Twine could take the step up to the second tier regardless with the Tigers now thought to be confident of securing his signature, as they look to recruit the players needed in their quest to be competing at the top end of the table during 2022/23 campaign.

Promoted side Nottingham Forest have also been linked with a move for the third-tier star – but it’s Shota Arveladze’s side that now look to be in pole position to win the race for his services after launching a formal offer.

Looking at this potential deal from the East Yorkshire outfit’s point of view, would the advanced midfielder be a good signing? And how much is he worth following news of their £3m bid?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World to provide their opinion on these two key questions.

Carla Devine

His side were unlucky to miss out on promotion to the Championship but based on his season, he’s a player that deserves a chance at the step up.

Therefore, this would be a great signing for Hull as they look to push up the league next season following their takeover.

However, Manning’s side are likely to be looking at a bigger fee for the 22-year-old considering the impact he’s had in the side this year and if they do let him go, that would have an impact on their own promotion chase.

Furthermore, Twine is still under contract in Buckinghamshire for a while, meaning there is no pressure for them to cash in on him this summer and take a lower offer than they need to. In fact, if he has another strong season, his value will likely increase.

A fee of around £5/6m would probably be more suitable to get MK Dons in negotiations and considering a deal.

Josh Cole

This would be a fantastic bit of business by Hull if they are able to secure the services of Twine this summer as the attacking midfielder is currently playing the best football of his career at MK Dons.

Following MK Dons’ failure to secure promotion to the Championship earlier this year, the 22-year-old may be keen to prove himself in a higher division instead of staying in League One.

Although it may take Twine some time to adapt to life in the second tier, there is no reason why he cannot eventually go on to thrive at this level in a Hull shirt.

Toby Wilding

This does feel as though it could be a very good signing for Hull City if they make it happen.

There was something of a reliance on Keane Lewis-Potter for goals at times last season, and that is not a trend that can continue, particularly given the speculation there is around his future.

Bringing in Twine would give them another exciting young attacker who is capable of both taking chances and creating them for others, meaning he could be a really useful foil or replacement for Lewis-Potter.

However, given how important he is to MK Dons, where he has a long-term contract, and the fact that there will surely be other interest in him, it is unlikely the 22-year-old will come cheap, meaning Hull could arguably need to double their current offer, to have a chance of completing this signing.