“A fantastic wing-back” – Middlesbrough fan pundit identifies the club’s most prized asset right now

Despite the fact that Middlesbrough have had a slow start to the new season, Chris Wilder has a fairly strong squad on his hands.

Last season, Boro were unfortunate to just miss out on a play-off spot but this summer Wilder has been making some good additions to his side in the hope of having a stronger squad.

Although they failed to get results in the opening weeks of the season, it seems as though Boro may be starting to find their feet and have now got two wins in their three previous games.

The challenge for the squad now is to keep the momentum high and find some consistency.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt who she thinks her club’s most prized asset is and she said: “I’d say our most prized asset is Isaiah Jones based solely on the fact that the footballing world is very wing-back friendly at the moment and Isaiah Jones is a fantastic wing-back.

“His attacking ability is good, I think that he still needs to improve his crossing but once he reaches a point of being a very potent crosser then his value will go up from there, and defensively he’s good as well considering he was an out and out, very old school winger when he came to Middlesbrough and even before he came to Middlesbrough when he was at Tooting and Mitcham.

“His defensive work is very impressive and it has improved and will continue to do so, so because of that the performances the put in last season, I think it has to be Isaiah Jones.”

The Verdict:

It’s hard to disagree with this shout given Jones has already put his mark on the Middlesbrough team despite being just 23-years-old still.

Last season, the player made 42 appearances for the side, being a regular in the squad and someone you would expect to be used by Chris Wilder.

This season, it’s only been the same with him having played every game so far this season and given he has already scored a goal and contributed two assists, we can see that his game is starting to develop further.

The fact it looks as though Isaiah Jones is only going to improve this season makes him a valuable asset to Chris Wilder’s team.