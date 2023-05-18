Joe Bryan is close to making a return to Bristol City, according to The Athletic.

The 29-year-old is set to become a free agent following the conclusion of his Fulham contract at the end of this season.

Bryan has fallen down the pecking order at Craven Cottage having spent the campaign out on loan with French side Nice, where he has made just nine appearances in all competitions.

The defender has become a reported transfer target for a number of clubs, but it is looking increasingly likely that the Robins have won the race to his signature.

Would Joe Bryan be a good signing for Bristol City?

Carlton Palmer believes that Bryan would be a fantastic addition to Nigel Pearson’s squad for next season.

Bryan played for City from 2011 to 2018, making over 200 appearances for the club, which the 57-year-old believes has helped in the race to sign the full back.

The former midfielder has claimed that Bryan still has plenty to offer even if his time at Fulham has gone off the boil since promotion to the Premier League was earned last year.

“Joe Bryan would be a fantastic signing for Bristol City, on a free transfer from Fulham,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He’s fallen down the pecking order at Fulham, having achieved promotion there and being a key part of promotion with Fulham.

“He’s a former Bristol City player and he’s probably seen the very good work that Nigel Pearson is doing and he’s taking the club forward.

“I think the fact that he’s also played for Bristol City before has probably given Nigel a head against competition from several other Championship clubs.

“And at 29-years of age, he’s still got plenty to offer so this is great in the rebuilding job that Nigel is doing at Bristol City.”

How big of an impact can Joe Bryan have at Bristol City?

Bryan is an experienced defender who now knows what it takes to gain promotion to the Premier League.

His time at Nice may also have been beneficial, even if his game time was limited, as he worked with a high quality, top flight side abroad which should also have given him great experience to bring back to this Championship team.

Bryan also knows the club well from his seven years in the first team squad.

As a free agent signing, this is a real coup for Pearson to start-off City’s summer transfer plans.