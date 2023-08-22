Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that the signing of Cameron Archer could solve Leeds United's goal-scoring problem, as they have struggled to find the back of the net this season.

Villa would want around £20 million for Archer, but Palmer thinks Leeds might be able to secure him on a loan deal instead.

Archer has a proven track record of scoring goals in the Championship, having netted 11 times in 20 appearances on loan at Middlesbrough last season. Other Premier League clubs are also interested in signing him.

Pundit Carlton Palmer has said that the signing of Cameron Archer could solve Leeds United's goal-scoring problem.

The former England international has spoken about Leeds' interest in the young Aston Villa forward to Football League World, saying that it would be "A fantastic move," for the club, if they could pull it off.

The club's interest in the 21-year-old was revealed recently by Football Insider.

According to Football Insider, Villa would want a fee in the region of £20 million for Archer, if he were to be leaving permanently. This comes after a £10 million offer from Sheffield United had been rejected by Villa.

Palmer said that Archer has been told that he will be allowed to leave Villa Park, if the price is right, despite the original thinking of the club being that they weren't willing to sell him. The pundit thinks that a permanent transfer won't be the only way for Leeds to get him, though. He said that he thinks the club might be able to get him in on a loan deal.

Football Insider have said that Archer is keen to be playing first-team football.

Why do Leeds United need Cameron Archer?

The Whites have only scored three goals in as many games so far this season, in the Championship. Palmer believes that Leeds have problems up top, with the injuries to the likes of Patrick Bamford being one of their biggest issues. "I thought Bamford was going to have a very, very big impact on Leeds United, this season," said Palmer to FLW.

"But he's continued where he left off from last season with his injury problems."

The club have also lost one of their top scorer from last season. Rodrigo Moreno scored 13 goals in the Premier League last year. He joined Qatari side Al-Rayyan earlier this summer for £3 million, according to Phil Hay.

The problems in the forward areas don't stop there for the Yorkshire-based club. Italian forward Wilfried Gnonto has been adamant about a move away from Elland Road. But Gnonto's agent has said that Leeds are standing firm on their position to not sell the 19-year-old, despite interest from clubs in the Premier League. He has a contract with the club until the summer of 2027.

So far this season, Leeds have had a combined xG (expected goals) of just under 4. This shows that they have been underperforming in front of goal.

What does Carlton Palmer think Cameron Archer will offer to Leeds?

The former England international believes that Archer would be the goalscorer that his former side have been missing. "They need a regular player up top who's going to score goals," Palmer said to Football League World.

Cameron Archer has proved that. He's very talented."

Archer has certainly shown that he can score goals in the Championship. Last season, on loan at Middlesbrough, he scored 11 goals, and assisted six, in just 20 appearances in the second tier of English football. He also scored seven goals, the year prior to that, for Preston North End in the same number of appearances, as a 19-year-old.

There is also interest from other Premier League clubs in Archer, according to Pete O'Rourke. But O'Rourke has also said that Leeds have Norwich's American striker, Josh Sargent, on their list as an option for a potential swoop, later in the window.