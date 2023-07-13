This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has confirmed he would like to bring Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz back to the club this summer.

Azaz spent last season on loan at Home Park and played a key role as the Pilgrims won the League One title.

The 22-year-old scored eight goals and registered 10 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions to help Argyle return to the Championship and Schumacher admits he is keen to secure his return.

"If we could bring him back I would like to bring him back because he is a good player, if he wants to come back. We will have to see," Schumacher told Plymouth Live.

Azaz joined Villa from West Bromwich Albion in July 2021, but he is yet to make a senior appearance for the club and his future is uncertain.

The Pilgrims have had a busy start to the summer, bringing in Julio Pleguezuelo, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Lewis Gibson and Conor Hazard as they prepare for life back in the second tier.

Should Plymouth Argyle bring Finn Azaz back this summer?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Azaz's potential return to Home Park.

James Reeves

It is a no-brainer for Argyle to attempt to bring Azaz back.

He was an integral part of their promotion last season and his impressive goals and assist return would likely have been higher had he not missed almost three months of the campaign with an ankle injury.

Azaz brings quality and creativity to the Pilgrims' midfield and he would be a huge asset for Schumacher next season.

There may be some question marks over whether Azaz is ready for the Championship, but after excellent loan spells with Cheltenham Town and Newport County in League Two, he seamlessly made the step up to League One with Argyle last season and it would be no surprise to see him adapt to the second tier with ease.

A temporary move to the Championship is the next logical step in Azaz's career, so a return to Home Park would be a deal that is beneficial for all parties.

Ned Holmes

This would be a fantastic signing for Plymouth Argyle.

Finn Azaz was outstanding for the Pilgrims last season and a key factor in their promotion to the Championship so adding him ahead of 2023/24 would, without doubt, boost their chances of avoiding the drop next term.

That has to be the top priority for Plymouth - though it would not be a surprise if they're competing higher up the table in all honesty.

Azaz has excelled at both League One and League Two level, scoring and creating goals while on loan at Cheltenham Town, Newport County, and Argyle, so stepping up to the Championship makes a lot of sense.

Is the 22-year-old ready for the Premier League? I don't think he's quite at that level, particularly given the sort of players that Aston Villa are targetting this summer and their lofty aspirations for next season.

As such, either a loan or permanent move to a Championship club is likely to be the best thing for him.

We've seen that he can flourish at Plymouth, so it really feels like a fantastic fit.