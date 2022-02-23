“A fantastic addition” – Nottingham Forest fan pundit delivers verdict on new defensive signing

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Nottingham Forest fan pundit Des Oldham has been full of praise for Steve Cook since his arrival at the club.

Cook arrived at the club at the beginning of the January transfer window and has slotted straight into Steve Cooper’s side.

Cook has started all seven of his league appearances for Forest as helps the club chase a play-off place.

Oldham has complimented his leadership qualities alongside his junior centre back partners, claiming his experience has been evident.

Oldham also praised his efforts off the pitch, claiming he was the missing piece to the Forest squad.

“Steve Cook has been a fantastic addition since he signed for Forest,” Oldham told Football League World.

“Not only is he a great defender at Championship level, he’s also a leader both on and off the pitch.

“Playing in a role between Scott McKenna and Joe Worrall, who are all still relatively young, he just has that calming influence.

“When things aren’t quite going so well, he’s the one who stands up. He puts his body on the line, he’s constantly talking to players around him, encouraging, motivating, inspiring them.

“A true leader that Forest possibly needed more than anything, a great signing.

“Whilst he’s not been faultless, he also bounces back when he has made the odd mistake or had a bad performance.”

Cook spent several seasons playing in the top flight with Bournemouth but fell out of favour with Scott Parker this season and thus moved on to Forest on a two and a half-year deal at the start of 2022.

Since arriving, he has helped Forest to seventh in the table and to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup, a run that includes scalps against Arsenal and Leicester City.

Forest have the visit of Bristol City awaiting them on February 26.

The Verdict

Cook was a shrewd signing for the club to make midway through the season.

His experience blended with ability and leadership makes him a fantastic centre back option for Cooper.

This signing could be the difference between promotion and another year in the Championship.

Cook has delivered with performances so far and if he can continue to play as well as he has done then Forest will have a good chance at making the play-offs despite the extremely competitive field.