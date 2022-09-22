“A fantastic achievement” – Preston North End fan pundit speaks out on matchday changes at club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End have had one of the strangest starts to a season in living memory, scoring and conceding unbelievably few goals in their first ten Championship encounters.

North End appeared to be quite an enterprising and exciting team last term after Ryan Lowe replaced Frankie McAvoy in the dugout, but their defensive contingent has stood out as by far their strongest facet so far this season.

Preston have scored just three goals and conceded only four in their ten league outings so far, which may have caused a small dip in optimism amongst the supporter base.

FLW’s Preston fan pundit Sam Weeden explained what he has made of the matchday experience and how it has changed compared to the last campaign.

Speaking to Football League World, Weeden said: “The club did do a lot in the summer, and they did build on that feel-good factor that Ryan Lowe brought in.

“They lowered season ticket prices and have got in a record number of season tickets since the 70s, which is a fantastic achievement.

“The flags done by PNE online have been absolutely fantastic, I think that’s really improved the matchday experience but I think the only other thing that’s going to improve the matchday experience is scoring goals and we’ve scored one goal in five home games so far.

“Apart from the bigger crowd, there’s not been a lot for them to get excited by.

“The atmosphere has been there but I think now it’s become a bit more frustrated.

“It’s not been the start we all wanted, the numbers are there, a lot of the problems we’ve had at Deepdale in the past has been low home attendances, we’re not getting that now, you’re getting a good 12, 12 and a half thousand fans for an average game, you’ll get more for the derby and bigger games.

“The numbers are there; we just need the football to be better and then the atmosphere will naturally build off that.”