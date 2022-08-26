“A fairly decent deal on paper” – Hull City confirm latest transfer signing: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City have confirmed the signing of Cyrus Christie as a free agent.

The Ireland international departed Fulham following the conclusion of his contract earlier this summer and has now joined up with the Tigers.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the full back will be a good addition to the Championship side…

Alfie Burns

It looks a fairly decent deal on paper for Hull.

Christie was a positive performer at Swansea last season in the Championship, and the biggest credit you can give him is that the Swans actually wanted to retain him.

Hull, then, can be sure of his ability to be a positive presence at this level.

Lewie Coyle is a decent right-back option currently in Hull’s squad, but it’s probably fair to say that Christie is a bit of an upgrade to the starting line-up.

If anything, it’s some depth at the very least. That’s going to be important for Hull as they aim to become more and more competitive in the Championship.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Reports surfaced a few weeks ago that Hull were plotting a move for Watford’s Jeremy Ngakia.

It was stated at the time that RB was a priority position for the Tigers boss Shota Arveladze before the close of the window and as such, Cyrus Christie is a signing that makes sense.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Hull City midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Tom Huddlestone? Arsenal U21 Chelsea U21 Liverpool U21 Man United U21

To be honest, I’m surprised he has remained a free agent up until now.

The 29-year-old has shown time and time again that he is a good full-back at this level of football, and he can also get forward and contribute with goals and assists as shown on loan at Swansea where he spent the second half of last season.

I think this is a good pick up for Hull based on ability, and an even better one considering he is available on a free transfer.

Declan Harte

Christie performed quite well for Swansea last season and it came as a surprise that he didn’t make a permanent switch to the Welsh outfit.

But Swansea’s loss should be Hull’s gain, with Arveladze in need of strengthening in that right back position.

He will provide good competition for Lewie Coyle while also being an upgrade on the 26-year old.

The Tigers will need that kind of strength in depth to be competitive in this gruelling Championship season.

Good performances from Christie could also see him earn his place back in the Ireland squad given the decline Seamus Coleman has suffered in the last year, which should bring him great motivation to perform for Hull.