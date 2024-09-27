This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City have made a mixed start to the new Championship season.

Johannes Hoff Thorup was appointed as manager in the summer, replacing David Wagner at the helm.

The Dane has been tasked with leading the team to a promotion challenge this year, after the team reached the play-offs in the previous campaign.

But two wins from their opening six games has seen them fall behind their rivals in these early stages of the season, although there's no real clear leaders in the Championship so far with many struggling for consistency.

The Canaries could already be thinking about potential plans for the January transfer window, as they look to secure a top six place again this year.

Norwich City: January transfer window prediction issued

When asked what the club’s January plans could be, FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes predicted that they will splash the cash on at least one new player.

He believes that the possibility of a promotion challenge will inspire the hierarchy to back the manager and strengthen his first team squad mid-season.

“One thing that I can see happening in the January transfer window is splashing a bit of cash on a player,” Downes told Football League World.

“Not sure whether it’s going to be loads, I think it should be a little bit of money.

“I can see it happening.

“I think we may be in a position where we’re looking good and near the play-offs, and they’ll then want to make a couple of additions.

“But I think there’s going to be one and it’ll be a fairly chunky fee.

“I don’t know what position we’d be looking at, but I can see that happening.”

Norwich City league position

Norwich did lose key players like Jonathan Rowe and Gabriel Sara over the summer window, with Adam Idah also departing.

The Canaries brought in the likes of Ante Crnac, Amankwah Forson, José Córdoba, Oscar Schwartau and Ben Chrisene in a bid to improve their first team squad.

But they have earned just eight points from a possible 18 so far this season, winning two, drawing two and losing two.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of September 27th) Team P GD Pts 6 Leeds United 6 +5 11 7 Swansea City 6 +3 10 8 Watford 6 +1 10 9 Oxford United 6 +2 9 10 Derby County 6 +1 9 11 Norwich City 6 +1 8

This has left the Canaries sitting 11th in the table going into the weekend’s latest round of action.

Up next for Norwich is a trip to Pride Park to face Derby County on Saturday in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Promotion push by January could necessitate big Norwich City signing

If Norwich are in the mix for a top six spot by January, which is a definite possibility, then a big signing could be what helps them get over the line.

Thorup is still figuring things out at Norwich, which could potentially explain the slower start, but by the winter market his team should be flying if they're playing to their full potential.

Adding a final piece to that with a big money signing could be what they need to get over the line and earn another play-off place.

After all, they received big fees for Rowe and Sara’s sales in the summer (albeit Rowe's permanent transfer will only go through in the summer of 2025), so should still have some money to spend as well.