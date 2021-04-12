Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers News

‘A failed experiment’, ‘Best decision for him’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to player exit

Bolton Wanderers have today announced via their Twitter that they have reached an agreement for Marcus Maddison’s loan deal with the club to be cut short, with the midfielder now returning to Charlton Athletic. 

The 27-year-old endured a frustrating spell at the University of Bolton Stadium and only made 10 appearances in total for the League Two side before seeing his stint with the club cut short earlier today.

As per the article that has been posted on the club’s official website, it has become clear that this decision was taken with Maddison’s personal wellbeing in mind and as a result it appears to be the best thing for all parties.

The player will now hopefully receive the support he needs as he returns to his parent club.

Unsurprisingly the shock departure of Maddison was met with widespread reaction from the Bolton faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views in response to the announcement on Twitter.


