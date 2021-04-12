‘A failed experiment’, ‘Best decision for him’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to player exit

Bolton Wanderers have today announced via their Twitter that they have reached an agreement for Marcus Maddison’s loan deal with the club to be cut short, with the midfielder now returning to Charlton Athletic.

The 27-year-old endured a frustrating spell at the University of Bolton Stadium and only made 10 appearances in total for the League Two side before seeing his stint with the club cut short earlier today.

As per the article that has been posted on the club’s official website, it has become clear that this decision was taken with Maddison’s personal wellbeing in mind and as a result it appears to be the best thing for all parties.

The player will now hopefully receive the support he needs as he returns to his parent club.

Unsurprisingly the shock departure of Maddison was met with widespread reaction from the Bolton faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views in response to the announcement on Twitter.

Regardless of your thoughts on his performances, please do not leave abusive comments. He is a talented player who is clearly not in a good place. Hope he can get his head sorted and find a new club next season. All the best Marcus. Go spend some time with your daughter #bwfc — BWFC714 (@bwfc714) April 12, 2021

No blame on the club for trying but definitely a failed experiment. Very happy to cut it short now. We get to save a month or two wages and Maddison has more time for playing Call of Duty, having a lie in and making silly videos. — James Derbyshire (@JDerbyshireBWFC) April 12, 2021

Shame that it hasn’t come off for him with us. Hope he gets all the support he needs, and being back closer to his family helps. All the best for the future, @MarcusMaddison7 #bwfc — Danny (@TrottersDan) April 12, 2021

@MarcusMaddison7 gutted that it’s not worked out for you with our great club but all the very best for your future, look forward to seeing you in a better place and scoring some absolute worldies again. — Chris Dickinson (@ChrisDi94575737) April 12, 2021

Best decision for him. Go enjoy your daughter all the best for the future and thanks for your time and commitment whilst at bwfc 👏👏👏 — SC 41686 (@SC41686) April 12, 2021

Marcus Madison has left Bolton Wanderers. He will be best remembered for that time he left Bolton Wanderers. — Howard (@iBreezeblock) April 12, 2021

Class from the manager and chairman, shame it never worked out, we crack on — marc boatwright (@MarcBoatwright) April 12, 2021

Good decision, can’t be easy not playing and being stuck in a hotel room away from your family — Jonathan fearick (@jonathanfearick) April 12, 2021

I wish him well, the right decision for both parties. — Jo 💙 (@jobo901) April 12, 2021

What a great statement, top club! — David Hampson (@le_puke) April 12, 2021

Good luck to the lad — lee durkin (@upthewhites1) April 12, 2021