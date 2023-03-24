Due to injuries in attacking areas Millwall have leaned on some younger players at times this season.

The Lions' recruitment has certainly become more creative in the last few transfer windows and they should be able to build on that in the summer.

Romain Esse has emerged from the club's youth setup this season to pick up seven substitute appearances in the Championship.

The 17-year-old has been rewarded for that promise with a call-up to the England U18s squad which should be beneficial for his development.

With the likes of Tyler Burey and Mason Bennett set to be available again after the international break, there is a chance that Esse does not feature for the Lions again this term, but that would not take away from the progress that he has made.

Gary Rowett gave an insight into Esse's temperament around the first team picture when he spoke to NewsAtDen, quotes via Southwark News.

He said: "I think Romain is a classic example where, sometimes, as a seventeen-year-old, you look and you say ‘does he actually embrace training or is he just happy to be there?’

"That’s what you get sometimes, you get a young lad who gets in and he’s just happy to be there, to be with the first team, whereas you can get someone like Rom who plays and trains like it’s a game everyday.

"That’s what you have to do to get into the team.

"I said to Rom, for me, the big thing for his experience is to be ready for next year, to be challenging for a place in the starting lineup next year.

"He certainly has the ability.

"We’re not really putting any limits or any expectations on this year.

"I think it’s to get him involved, to give him some game time, and then it’s going to be up to him if he keeps impacting in some of the games like he has done.

"He’s found some of the games tough for different reasons, he’s found some of the games a little bit easier, but he’s certainly shown some lovely touches and some lovely moments.

"He’s a really talented young player and I think he’s going to be a fabulous player for this club for many years to come."

The Verdict

The early signs have been very positive in regards to Esse making a sustained step up to senior football and if Millwall can continue to prove their pathway for younger players, with Billy Mitchell already one of the first names on the team sheet when fit, it could make them a more attractive option for loan clubs.

Esse can only benefit from taking on some fresh ideas in the England youth ranks to put into practice when he returns to South London, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on in competing with Burey and Bennett upon his return.