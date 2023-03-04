“A dying breed” – Pundit delivers Championship player verdict as Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest

Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves has once again attracted interest ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

As detailed in a report from the Daily Mail, top-flight outfits Aston Villa, Brentford and Nottingham Forest are all considering moves for the young centre-back.

The versatile defender has appeared 33 times in the league thus far for the Tigers, proving to be a source of consistency and dependability at such a young age, proceeding to score four Championship goals.

Sharing his thoughts on the young defender and whether a Premier League move would be good for his development, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, you never know if anybody can make that step up to the Premier League. From the Championship to the Premier League is a real gulf in quality.

“But, what he is, he’s a left-footed centre-back who can play in a four or a three and he can play as a full-back as well. These types of players are a dying breed and he’s still just 22.

“Hull are in the driving seat here. He signed a four-year contract last summer, and they’ve got an option on him for another year.”

The verdict

Greaves is a very good defender with a very high ceiling and it is no surprise whatsoever to see Premier League interest surfacing in him.

Physically and defensively impressive, his intelligence and maturity make him someone of real importance to Liam Rosenior as the Tigers continue their progression.

Unless you are presented with the opportunity, you never know how certain individuals would adapt to playing Premier League football but you would think that Greaves is a player that is destined for the top flight.

Likely to be closely monitored during what remains of this campaign, it will be interesting to see how the defender’s situation plays out.