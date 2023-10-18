Highlights Leroy Lita opens up about the drinking culture at Bristol City during his time there, revealing a far from ideal situation for the squad.

Leroy Lita has opened up on his difficult time at Bristol City.

The now 38-year-old spent three years at Ashton Gate from 2002 to 2005, earning his breakthrough into senior level football with the Robins.

The club was competing in Division 2, now known as League One, at the time, before departing for Reading in the summer of 2005 in a deal worth a reported £1 million.

Lita made 85 appearances for City, scoring 31 times, during his three years with the club, helping the team earn third, third and seventh place finishes in the league.

He arrived from the Chelsea academy system, before breaking into the first team squad at the age of 17.

What has Leroy Lita said about his Bristol City career?

Speaking to Undr the Cosh, Lita has admitted that there was a serious drinking culture surrounding the club during his time there.

The striker suggested that the arrival of Brian Tinnion as manager saw a lot of players embrace the night-life far more than they did under previous coach Danny Wilson.

“I can’t speak any (more) highly of that group,” said Lita, via Bristol Live.

“When we travelled I liked to sit with Scott Murray and Brian Tinnion because they were experienced, so had loads of stories, especially Tinnion because he played for Newcastle.

“I just kept thinking, ‘I must be able to feed something off him’.

“And then I’d go and have a laugh with the younger players. Liam Rosenior, me and him were similar, we got on like a house on fire.

“Just a really good group of different characters that you’d actually go to war with.

“I know we didn’t get promoted, but we were there every year, pushing.

“That group there, that was a drinking bomb scare.

“Danny [Wilson] used to know when you’d been out, Brian was your mate because he had been a teammate.

“He was player-manager, so it was difficult for him.

“The culture of the club changed and we were always out.”

“I remember getting glassed there.

“Lucky it wasn’t my eyes. We shouldn’t have been out.

“That’s what the club said!”

Where are Bristol City in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Lita is still playing, currently competing for non-league side Nuneaton Borough.

Meanwhile, City are now in the Championship and managed by Nigel Pearson.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Bristol City player in the 23/24 squad

Pearson’s side are currently 14th in the table, sitting four points adrift of the play-off places.

City return to action this weekend with a clash at home to last season’s play-off finalists Coventry City.

The two teams meet on 21 October.

Can Bristol City fight for promotion?

