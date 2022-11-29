“A dream player” – Luton Town battle Huddersfield and QPR for EFL defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town are currently considering a move for Lincoln City defender Regan Poole, as per a Football League World exclusive from the weekend.

The report states that the Hatters are one of a selection of Championship clubs who are keeping an eye on the 24-year-old defender, with Blackpool, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Millwall and QPR also in the running.

Progressing through the academy ranks at Cardiff and Newport County, Poole secured a move to Manchester United back in 2015.

The full-back has played the majority of games during this campaign as a central defender, operating within a solid back four and a back three.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the 24-year-old and assess whether or not it would be a good signing for the Hatters to make.

Billy Mulley

Luton have made quite a habit of picking up gems from the lower leagues in the past and this has the potential to follow suit.

A real versatile option, and someone who possesses leadership qualities, this does appear like it would be a good signing for the Bedfordshire club to make in January.

The Hatters have been dealt several defensive blows during the first part of this campaign, with the summer departures of Kal Naismith and Peter Kioso currently being felt, as Dan Potts, Sonny Bradley and Reece Burke are all sidelined.

Not only would a move for Poole add numbers to Luton’s backline, it would also bolster defensive competition levels at Kenilworth Road.

This would make a lot of sense for the Hatters, with the Hatters possessing a more immediate need than most to bolster their defensive ranks.

Ned Holmes

It seems to be only a matter of time until Regan Poole is playing Championship football as Luton Town and a number of over clubs begin to circle.

That will be well deserved for the 24-year-old, who has been hugely impressive since joining Lincoln City.

The reliable performer has scooped club awards and been a reliable fixture in the Imps’ defence – with his reading of the game and confidence in possession particularly eye-catching.

Those attributes should make him a strong addition for the Hatters, who could do with adding another centre-back given we know that Rob Edwards favours a back three.

He’s a long-term option as well, which is a boost given Sonny Bradley is 31 now.

Marcus Ally

Regan Poole is a bit of a swiss army knife, and a dream player for a manager who typically deploys a three at the back formation.

The former Manchester United youth player can play at centre back in a three or a two, as a right full back, wing back and even in defensive midfield, and is competent for League One level in all of those positions.

The 24-year-old is closing in on 200 appearances in the EFL, and may present some value in the market for Championship clubs to exploit.

He is tough in the tackle and has a decent passing range, that should transfer well to Rob Edwards-ball at Luton, it would be an exciting addition to address a problem area of the squad.