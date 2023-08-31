Highlights Leicester City is currently at the top of the Championship standings with four consecutive wins, showing strong performance under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Leicester City are currently top of the Championship standings thanks to four wins from four.

All of the four victories in question may have come by a single goal margin but the Foxes are delivering the required results under new boss Enzo Maresca either way.

They left it late in their most recent league outing with 21-year-old Kasey McAteer completing his brace in the 84th minute to edge out Rotherham United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Nottingham Forest pursuing Wilfred Ndidi

Nottingham Forest has emerged as a potential destination for Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, but their pursuit of him will not be unopposed.

German giants Bayern Munich had been linked with the Nigerian international but are said to no longer be in the race while Liverpool have also been touted as a potential destination before the deadline.

In the build-up to the aforementioned win over Rotherham, Maresca was transparent when it comes to the future of Ndidi and other Leicester players.

“The window market is open. Anything can happen."

Ndidi was a part of the Leicester side who won the FA Cup just a couple of years ago and he has remained a mainstay in the XI following their relegation back to the Championship.

As was the case last summer, Forest aren’t afraid to make a splash in the transfer market, having added six names to date. Amongst those are Swedish winger Anthony Elanga who joined from Manchester United and teenager Andrey Santos on loan from Chelsea, who occupies a similar position to Ndidi.

On the flipside, the Foxes have of course already parted ways with James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Timothy Castagne, and Youri Tielemans to name just a few and so a 26-year-old Ndidi joining that list wouldn’t come as a massive surprise.

Leicester City fan's thoughts on Wilfred Ndidi’s future

Romano has now reported that Forest are pressing ahead with their pursuit of the midfielder, who wants to join Leicester's local rivals.

FLW’s Leicester fan pundit Jayden Whitworth is of the opinion that the club should retain the services of Ndidi. That being said, he “wouldn’t be absolutely devastated” if the Nigerian did depart the King Power.

“I think I might find myself in the minority on this one but I don’t like Ndidi to Forest at all, I don’t like Ndidi to anywhere really.

“I think he’s a player we should keep, obviously he’s been here for 5 or 6 years now and he brings leadership qualities to the changing room.

“He’s playing in a new role in this Enzo (Maresca) system, I think he’s had a decent start to the season, scored a few goals - more this season than he has in the past 3 or 4 years.

“Losing him to Forest is a double blow, losing him to one of your biggest rivals so although I wouldn’t be absolutely devastated to lose him, I don’t think we should sell him with less than 48 hours to go until the deadline.”