‘A disaster’ – These Norwich fans assess how one player was used in Watford defeat

It was a frustrating night for Norwich City on Boxing Day, as they were beaten 1-0 by promotion rivals Watford at Vicarage Road.

Ismaila Sarr’s strike just over five minutes before half time was enough to secure all three points for the Hornets, in their first game since the appointment of Xisco Munoz as their new manager.

Despite that result, Norwich remain top of the Championship table for the time being, although Daniel Farke’s side have now seen their five game winning run brought to an end.

One man who struggled somewhat for the Canaries against Watford, was Jakob Sorensen, with the 22-year-old, once again playing in an unnatural left-back position on Saturday, something it seems the hosts were able to exploit, and that did not go unnoticed by a number of Norwich fans.

Taking to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, a number of Canaries supporters were quick to point out that Sorensen has endured a difficult 90 minutes against the likes of Sarr and Andre Gray.

Here, we take a look at what some members of the Norwich fanbase had to say about the Dane.

Sorensen not having his best game… #NCFC — Stephen Orange (@StephenOrange) December 26, 2020

Sorensen being exploited here #ncfc — Will McGregor (@WillMcGregor10) December 26, 2020

Awful this, Dowell a passenger, but so much stems from McGovern being no good with the ball at his feet and Sorensen only having a right foot #ncfc — The miserable canary (@the_canary) December 26, 2020

Watford look a real challenge for #ncfc – good for their lead. Sarr a huge threat down the right hand side and has the better of Sorensen. — Roger Farrant (@roger_farrant) December 26, 2020

Not for the first time this season having to use Sorensen at LB causes us to be very biased to the right hand side and become quite predictable in our play. Whenener it goes out to Sorensen all he can do is cut in on his right and cross it which we never get on end of. #ncfc — George Wilbraham (@Wilb92) December 26, 2020

Sorensen at left back is a disaster – not his fault, he’s being played out of position, but teams have sussed he’s our weak link #ncfc — Rob Wilson (@narwichboy) December 26, 2020

This criticising Jacob Sorensen should remember that he’s not a defender and is up against £40m Ismaïla Sarr. #ncfc — Ryan D (@23duff) December 26, 2020