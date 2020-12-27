Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Norwich City

‘A disaster’ – These Norwich fans assess how one player was used in Watford defeat

Published

8 mins ago

on

It was a frustrating night for Norwich City on Boxing Day, as they were beaten 1-0 by promotion rivals Watford at Vicarage Road.

Ismaila Sarr’s strike just over five minutes before half time was enough to secure all three points for the Hornets, in their first game since the appointment of Xisco Munoz as their new manager.

Despite that result, Norwich remain top of the Championship table for the time being, although Daniel Farke’s side have now seen their five game winning run brought to an end.

One man who struggled somewhat for the Canaries against Watford, was Jakob Sorensen, with the 22-year-old, once again playing in an unnatural left-back position on Saturday, something it seems the hosts were able to exploit, and that did not go unnoticed by a number of Norwich fans.

Taking to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, a number of Canaries supporters were quick to point out that Sorensen has endured a difficult 90 minutes against the likes of Sarr and Andre Gray.

Here, we take a look at what some members of the Norwich fanbase had to say about the Dane.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘A disaster’ – These Norwich fans assess how one player was used in Watford defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: