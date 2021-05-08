Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘A disaster’, ‘At fault’ – This Sheffield Wednesday man comes in for criticism after Derby County draw

Published

34 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday were relegated to League One after they drew 3-3 with Derby County at Pride Park this afternoon.

The Owls went into the game knowing they needed to win to have any chance of survival, along with Rotherham failing to beat Cardiff. The latter happened, but Wednesday’s inability to find a crucial fourth meant they dropped down to the third tier.

As the scoreline would suggest, the defences weren’t on top in the game, with Chey Dunkley struggling for the visitors.

The centre-back arrived at Wednesday this season but injuries have restricted the impact he could make this season. However, he was thrown in for the big one today, but he didn’t convince defensively.

You can call yourself a true Sheffield Wednesday fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Owls quiz

1 of 20

What year were the club founded?

Whilst his excellent header set up Julian Borner’s goal, Dunkley fouled Kamil Jozwiak shortly after, with Martyn Waghorn converting the spot-kick to make it 3-3.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the former Wigan man from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘A disaster’, ‘At fault’ – This Sheffield Wednesday man comes in for criticism after Derby County draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: