‘A disaster’, ‘At fault’ – This Sheffield Wednesday man comes in for criticism after Derby County draw

Sheffield Wednesday were relegated to League One after they drew 3-3 with Derby County at Pride Park this afternoon.

The Owls went into the game knowing they needed to win to have any chance of survival, along with Rotherham failing to beat Cardiff. The latter happened, but Wednesday’s inability to find a crucial fourth meant they dropped down to the third tier.

As the scoreline would suggest, the defences weren’t on top in the game, with Chey Dunkley struggling for the visitors.

The centre-back arrived at Wednesday this season but injuries have restricted the impact he could make this season. However, he was thrown in for the big one today, but he didn’t convince defensively.

Whilst his excellent header set up Julian Borner’s goal, Dunkley fouled Kamil Jozwiak shortly after, with Martyn Waghorn converting the spot-kick to make it 3-3.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the former Wigan man from Twitter…

I like him but Dunkley at fault for at least 2 of those goals as well. #swfc — James Parkin (@JimbobParkin) May 8, 2021

Reach, Harris, Kachunga, Dunkley, Westwood, Green, Shaw, Borner. Get them all out, pathetic #SWFC — John Rodgers (@JonOwls1867) May 8, 2021

Dunkley has been a disaster and Green on in stoppage time. FFS. #swfc — Aaron (@aaron1867) May 8, 2021

Waiting for the numpties getting at Dunkley for giving away the penalty #swfc — David Thompson (@White__Dove) May 8, 2021

Chey dunkley just confirmed us going down, 1st goal no challenge silly pen wobble lad #swfc — Tom Walker (@walkerswfc) May 8, 2021

“Che Dunkley has certainly made a difference today” Apart from giving away the penalty that relegates his side to league 1…. #swfc #DERSHW — Tim Ford (@tim_cowley) May 8, 2021

Dunkley had a nightmare, we were winning and so high up when they broke, then Cardiff scoring at same moment is just typical of us. Gutted. — Chris Sutch (@csutch81) May 8, 2021