Two clubs who have had pretty tumultuous summers will square off on the opening weekend of EFL action as Blackburn Rovers welcome West Bromwich Albion to Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides finished in the top half of the Championship last season but outside of the play-off spots, but their summer business has been more about cutting costs rather than pushing forward.

The Baggies had to cash in on centre-back Dara O'Shea in order to balance the books, whilst Rovers have seemingly been unable to add to their three early incomings until a player has been sold of significant value - which is what has happened this week with Thomas Kaminski departing for Luton Town.

What is the latest team news ahead of Blackburn Rovers v West Brom?

Rovers are not going to have a fully-fit senior striker for their season opener against the Baggies, with their regular centre-forward Sam Gallagher out with a knock sustained in training.

He is joined on the sidelines by both Jack Vale and Arnor Sigurdsson, who will miss several weeks of action with hamstring and groin issues respectively - both picked up on their pre-season training camp in Austria.

With Gallagher and Vale both ruled out, summer signing Niall Ennis could be handed a competitive debut despite not being 100 per cent ready, with the ex-Plymouth forward spending much of pre-season getting his fitness back up - although Tomasson could turn to youngster Harry Leonard instead.

And it will be Aynsley Pears in-between the sticks following confirmation of Kaminski's switch to Luton, with Swedish stopper Leopold Wahlstedt expected to be his replacement from Odds, but not as soon as this weekend.

West Brom meanwhile will be missing USA international striker Daryl Dike for the next few months as he continues his recovery from achilles surgery, whilst Jayson Molumby was absent from their friendly last week against Bolton Wanderers and could be a doubt.

Aside from that though, Corberan should be at full strength for the trip to Lancashire and was boosted earlier in the week with the addition of Josh Maja.

Who does Carlton Palmer think will win between Blackburn and West Brom?

With both clubs going through some kind of turmoil this summer, ex-England international and former Baggies midfielder Carlton Palmer - who started his career at The Hawthorns - thinks that the two sides will not be split this Saturday and the spoils will be shared.

"It's been a very difficult summer for both clubs in a very similar situation - both have to sell or move players on to balance the books before they can bring players in," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Blackburn have lost leading goalscorer Ben Brereton Diaz, Bradley Dack, Daniel Ayala - this is a big, experienced core of their dressing room.

"They have however signed the exciting Niall Ennis from Plymouth, which I think is a good move.

"West Brom have lost Dara O'Shea, the Irish defender, their best defender, they've lost Jake Livermore and Karlan Grant.

"I think there is little to choose between these two sides, I think West Brom are slightly the stronger team, a difficult season ahead for both - I predict a draw."