‘A difficult scenario’ – Boss reveals thoughts on player leaving QPR

QPR parted ways with Liam Kelly over the summer and it is a move that has worked out well for the goalkeeper – and now, his new boss Graham Alexander has revealed to The Herald how ambitious the player has been in leaving the Championship to play more regular football.

The 25-year-old managed just 22 appearances for the Hoops during his time there and was even sent out to his current club on a loan deal to try and get more first-team football before departing for Scotland permanently.

Since linking up with Graham Alexander, he has already played more games in one season than he did during his entire time at Loftus Road – and the boss has now praised the goalkeeper for joining the side on a permanent basis and leaving behind a ‘good contract’ to make the move back to the SPL.

Speaking to the The Herald about the move, Alexander said: “When Liam joined us on loan in January he was desperate to play football and it was clear to him that he wasn’t going to get an opportunity [with QPR]. He was on a very good contract and we couldn’t get close to matching it but he was determined to play.

“He’d had the experience of being a No.1 here and at Livingston and – if you have the mentality Liam has – it’s a very difficult scenario when you’ve had that and it’s taken away from you. He’s ambitious and he knew, after spending four months with us, what our ambitions are for the future and he wanted to commit himself to us and be part of that.”

Kelly has spent the vast majority of his career in Scotland but it looked like a new challenge in England was on the horizon for the shot-stopper. However, he struggled to break into the QPR first-team on a regular basis after making the free move to Loftus Road.

It ultimately led to him being shipped out both in the short and long-term to Motherwell. The SPL side are now reaping the rewards of having the goalkeeper in-between the sticks for them, with the player managing five clean sheets in 17 games so far.

The Verdict

QPR never fully utilised Liam Kelly and it means that their loss is now Motherwell’s gain. Back in Scotland he is thriving again and helping his team compete in the top half of the SPL.

The goalkeeper is solid in-between the sticks and has proven so thus far. It didn’t work out for him at Loftus Road but he has clearly made the right decision in leaving, already making so many more appearances in Scotland than he ever did in England.