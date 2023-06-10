David McGoldrick has admitted it was a very tough call to leave Derby County after it was confirmed that he had signed for League Two Notts County.

David McGoldrick joins Notts County

The former Sheffield United man only joined the Rams last season on a one-year deal, and whilst it turned out to be a disappointing campaign for the team, as they missed out on the play-offs, it was an excellent one from McGoldrick’s perspective.

The 35-year-old scored 22 goals in the league for Derby, and hit three hat-tricks over the season, and his overall game was very impressive. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Derby wanted to keep the attacker at Pride Park, and they had been in talks with McGoldrick over a new contract.

But, it was announced on Saturday that the former Ireland international had signed for Notts County, which obviously means he has dropped down a level.

However, in a message shared on Derby’s official site, McGoldrick explained why he made the choice.

“It has been a difficult decision for me to leave Derby County, but it has been a huge ambition of mine to play for Notts County again before the end of my career.

“I’ve been honest and open with both Paul Warne and the club about it in recent weeks, and they’ve been supportive and understanding.

“If it wasn’t for the fact that I had the chance to return to Notts, it would have been a no-brainer to stay at Derby - regardless of interest from any other club. I really enjoyed working under the gaffer and his staff, playing alongside the lads and, of course, performing in front of the brilliant fans at Pride Park. I want to thank everyone for making me feel so welcome in the last year.

“I’ve had many conversations with the gaffer over the last few weeks, and he really did everything he could to keep me at Derby but, in the end, I have decided to go with my heart and return to Notts.”

Derby County summer transfer plans

There’s no doubt that this is a massive blow for Derby, because they’ve just lost someone who most would agree was their star player last season. Plus, it’s not just about goals with McGoldrick, as he is great at linking the play in the final third, and his influence on the dressing room can’t be understated either.

So, this is a real setback considering Warne was looking to improve Derby this summer, but it’s hard to be unhappy with McGoldrick when you see his reasoning behind the decision.

All fans dream of playing for the club they supported, and he’s no different. So, the chance to fulfil that, and end his career where it all started, means this is a great move for him, and it’s a decision that will be respected.