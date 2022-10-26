“A different kettle of fish” – Josh Windass speaks out over playing for Sheffield Wednesday

Josh Windass is hopeful of trying to help fire Sheffield Wednesday to a League One promotion this season, with the club likely to come under scrutiny if they don’t deliver on that.

The attacking midfielder though has revealed to the Yorkshire Post that he revels in the ‘pressure’ of having to perform to such a high standard and to deliver such results and achievements at a club like the Owls and that it drives him to do well.

It hasn’t always been plain sailing for Windass, with the former Wigan man struggling over the last few seasons with injuries. He’s been sidelined for months to then return to action before suffering another knock that would see him put off the field again.

However, the player has now had a solid run of games under Darren Moore this season and has produced a stunning total of four goals and four assists in just 14 starts for the side so far this campaign. It has made him one of the most productive members of the team and with the 28-year-old managing to stay match fit too, he is becoming invaluable as part of the Wednesday unit.

The Owls and their fans were distraught to drop down to League One two seasons ago and the hope was that they might jump straight back to the Championship. Despite being in the promotion hunt though, they were unable to seal that move back up in divisions and have had to settle for at least another season in the third tier.

With the club third though now, the promotion hunt is on – and despite the pressure, Windass has revealed he is loving his time playing for the side. He said: “Here and the club before (Rangers) you get slaughtered if you don’t play well or win. Obviously I don’t like getting slaughtered but I like the demands to play well and improve every game. I like it that people are expecting you to be a big part of the team and play well.

“If you don’t, you’re going to get asked questions and that’s why I try and work hard and perform every single day so I get less of those questions. It’s nothing against any other player or teams but it is a different kettle of fish when you play for a club like this.”

The Verdict

Josh Windass is clearly enjoying his time at Sheffield Wednesday and the thrill of having to deliver a potential promotion this season.

The Owls supporters know that they are a club that are arguably too big for League One and the sooner they can get a promotion back into the Championship the better. Having seen the likes of Portsmouth, Bolton and Ipswich all fall into the third tier over the years, they know just how easy it can be to get stuck in that league.

Wednesday then will want to ensure everyone is pulling in the right direction and can deliver the results they want on the field this season. Windass is certainly one of those names who is playing his part, especially when you look at his goal contribution tally so far this season.

If the player can keep it up, then he could prove to be one of the most important players for Wednesday this campaign.