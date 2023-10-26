Highlights Stockport County is currently the top team in League Two, with a talented squad and a run of nine straight league wins.

Louie Barry, on loan from Aston Villa, has been performing exceptionally well for Stockport County, with nine goals and two assists so far this season.

However, Barry suffered a serious hamstring injury that will require surgery and keep him out of action for several months, which is a blow to both the player and the club.

League Two has a number of teams currently in really good form hoerving around the top of the table, but the club they all have to catch is Stockport County.

Having lost out in the play-off final to Carlisle United last season, the Hatters are going for the automatic promotion spots this time around, and Dave Challinor certainly has a talented squad at his disposal.

After 15 matches, the Greater Manchester outfit are two points clear of Notts County and five ahead of Wrexham, and they appear to be an unstoppable force and immovable object right about now with nine straight league wins in succession.

League Two Table (As it stands October 26th) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 15 15 32 2 Notts County 15 7 30 3 Wrexham 15 3 27 4 Mansfield 14 14 26 5 Crewe Alexandra 15 9 26 6 Accrington Stanley 15 4 26 7 Gillingham 15 -4 25 8 Morecambe 13 4 24

And one of their stars of 2023-24 so far has been Louie Barry, who has been tipped for the top from an early age after moving to Barcelona, but Aston Villa decided that County would be his ideal destination for the current campaign.

How has Louie Barry been performing for Stockport County?

After a few less-than impressive loan stints last season at MK Dons and Salford City, Stockport decided to take a chance on Barry, adding him to their already stellar line-up of attacking talent at Edgeley Park.

And so far, Barry has surpassed everyone's expectations whilst on loan at the Hatters after his first three league matches for the club which saw no goals or assists.

From his first strike for County against Barrow back in August, Barry went on a run of seven straight league matches with a goal, and he also notched two assists in that time as well.

Barry had another three game barren spell after his goal from the penalty spot against Accrington Stanley in late September, but he was back at it last weekend against Grimsby Town, netting a brace in a 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Disaster struck though in the first half against Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night when Barry had to be stretchered from the pitch at Gresty Road with what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury.

And the club's worst fears were confirmed as a scan has revealed the damage requires surgery before a period of rehabilitation, which is set to keep the livewire on the sidelines for a number of months.

Whilst Stockport aren't short of goals right now, Barry's creativity and dynanism is set to be a real miss for at least the rest of 2023 and for perhaps a couple of months of 2024 too.

What has Carlton Palmer said on Louie Barry's injury?

Carlton Palmer, an ex-England international who played 43 league matches for Stockport between 2001 and 2003 whilst also managing the club at the same time, has described Barry's injury as a massive blow to Stockport, especially with the run of form that they are on.

"Louie Barry, Aston Villa's young forward on loan at Stockport County, was dealt a devastating blow on Tuesday night," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World about one of his former clubs.

"Playing against Crewe, he tore his hamstring and a scan has subsequently revealed he needs surgery and faces several months on the sidelines.

"It's terrible news for the player and Dave Challinor, the manager of Stockport County.

"Louie has already registered nine goals so far this season and two assists, with Stockport winning their last six games, sitting top of League Two.

"This could not have come at a worse time for the player and club."