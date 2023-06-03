The search at Leeds United is on for Sam Allardyce's successor.

Leeds confirmed yesterday that Allardyce will not be continuing at Elland Road, having failed to keep the club in the Premier League during his four game stint in-charge at the end of 2022/23.

As the club look ahead to life back in the Championship, it's claimed that "an announcement on a new Leeds United head coach will be made in the coming weeks".

Who will be Leeds' next head coach?

A number of names have been linked with the Elland Road vacancy.

A report from The Telegraph has linked Scott Parker, Carlos Corberan and Steven Gerrard in the last 24 hours. Parker and Gerrard are out of work right now, whilst Corberan is with West Brom.

Is Gerrard keen on the Leeds job?

Within this article, it's claimed that Gerrard is keen on the vacancy.

The 43-year-old has had a mixed managerial career so far, putting Rangers back on top in Scotland before departing for Aston Villa. He led Villa to 14th in the Premier League in 2021/22, but was sacked in October 2022 after only 11 months in-charge; he'd won only two of 12 Premier League games at that point.

So, whilst Gerrard is keen on the Leeds job, there are plenty of fans at Elland Road less than keen to see the former Liverpool and England captain linked.

Another agreed with a swift message.

This fan went more in-depth and concluded Leeds shouldn't appoint Gerrard.

This fan put it simply.

This fan even joked that Gerrard would get a game at Elland Road.

There was even plenty of warning from Aston Villa fans.