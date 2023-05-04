This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City have been linked with re-signing academy product Joe Bryan.

A report from Bristol Live has revealed that the Robins are among a host of Championship clubs in pursuit of the 29-year-old, who is out of contract at Fulham this summer.

Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Millwall, Stoke City, and Swansea City are all said to be interested but it thought the Robins have an advantage as Bryan is impressed by the positive direction things are moving in under Nigel Pearson and there is the emotional pull of returning to his boyhood club.

Would Joe Bryan be a good signing for Bristol City?

Ned Holmes

The heart says yes but the head isn't quite sure this will happen.

Joe Bryan is a fantastic player at Championship level and would raise the quality of Nigel Pearson's squad but they already have an exciting left-back in Cam Pring.

Having Bryan and Pring to compete for the spot would be ideal, particularly given the injury issues City have faced in recent seasons, but it sounds as though the in-demand free agent is keen to ensure he heads somewhere that he can play regularly.

Could he get that assurance at Ashton Gate? I'm not so sure based on how good Pring has been this term.

There is an argument that the sizeable wage it may cost to bring him to Bs3 could be better spent drafting in a younger, high-potential player to play second fiddle to the incumbent.

But if Bryan is willing to make the move and the deal works financially, then City shouldn't miss the opportunity.

James Reeves

Bryan would be an excellent signing for Bristol City.

He has proven himself to be a quality performer in the Championship, both defensively and offensively and he would be an outstanding addition for the Robins.

With Jay Dasilva out of contract in the summer, left-back is a position Nigel Pearson will likely be looking to strengthen and there could be no better option than Bryan.

He will bring plenty of experience to Ashton Gate which will be hugely beneficial for the club's young squad, while he will also help to instill a winning mentality after winning two promotions from the Championship with Fulham.

The Robins will face no shortage of competition for Bryan's signature, but his emotional connection to the club could prove to be a decisive factor.

Ben Wignall

With Jay DaSilva seemingly on his way out of Ashton Gate, Nigel Pearson is going to need to bring in another left-back to battle with Cameron Pring for a place in the starting 11.

And with all of his experience at Championship level, Bryan would be a solid enough addition to the Robins squad.

Bryan hasn't played much at all on loan in France at OGC Nice this season, but at the age of 29 he will still feel as though he has something to offer as an attacking full-back.

City won't have a big budget to spend this summer either unless they cash in on Alex Scott, so they have to be shrewd with their business - Bryan could be a smart pick-up if he wants to return to Ashton Gate.