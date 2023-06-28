This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

When Leeds United announced their retained list at the end of the campaign, it signalled the end of the road for a number of players.

One of those was Adam Forshaw, whom the club announced as being released with his contract up.

However, it now seems that Leeds have performed a U-turn on the midfielder's future.

Does Adam Forshaw have a future at Leeds?

That is according to TEAMtalk, who report that just weeks after announcing his departure, Leeds have now offered Forshaw a new deal at Elland Road.

The player is said to have been offered reduced terms compared to his previous deal, and is now said to be weighing up his options.

Should Leeds have offered Adam Forshaw a new contract?

With the above in mind, then, we asked our FLW writers for their thoughts on Leeds' decision here.

Brett Worthington

It is understandable why Leeds have decided to offer Forshaw a new contract this summer.

The club could potentially lose quite a lot of players, especially in the midfield department, so it seems to make sense for the club to retain the services of an experienced pro like Forshaw.

The midfielder isn’t going to feature on a regular basis, but he is definitely worth keeping on, as he could be vital in scenarios they may face throughout the campaign.

Forshaw knows what it takes to get out of the Championship, and sometimes that cannot be bought, so this may just be a smart bit of business from the club.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this is a decision that makes sense for Leeds.

My only question would be why they announced him as released in the first place, and just did not try and reach a decision one way or another behind closed doors.

Whilst Forshaw did not play much football in the Premier League, he is far more suited to the Championship, if he can stay fit.

With that said, then, next season, at the very least, he could be a useful squad member for the Whites.

Of course, at 31, a long-term contract would make no sense, but a short-term deal could do, particularly with how much turnover the playing squad at Elland Road is set to see this summer as it is.

It will be interesting to see if Forshaw inks the fresh terms offered or goes down another route.

Declan Harte

Forshaw was included on the released list this summer, but Leeds are now interested in retaining the player.

That could mean they are looking to re-sign him to lower terms than he was previously on.

The 31-year-old played a bit-part role for the club during its time in the Premier League, making just 12 appearances in the first division last season.

But he could still play a role in the squad in the Championship, and he brings a wealth of experience to the dressing room.

So if they can make the finances worth it then retaining him could make a lot of sense.