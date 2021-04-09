‘A decision needs to be made on whether they keep hold of him’ – Bristol City’s number one summer transfer priority: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City look set for a busy summer.

Nigel Pearson’s future is yet to be wrapped up but if he stays, he’ll no doubt be keen to shape his squad.

There are also a significant number of senior players out of contract and the Robins will need to replace those that do leave.

But what should their number one transfer priority be?

We asked our FLW writers…

George Harbey

I think it should be to bring in a new striker.

Famara Diedhiou’s future looks uncertain, so a decision needs to be made on whether they keep hold of him or not.

If they are unable to keep hold of him, then targets need to be identified and the right player needs to be brought in.

Whether that be Britt Assombalonga, Jerry Yates or anybody else, it’s a decision that needs to be considered carefully. Golas win games, and a prolific forward can be the difference in the race for promotion.

Jordan Rushworth

Bristol City are facing a huge summer where they need to address the long-term future of Nigel Pearson and also the long-term futures of key players who are out of contract. Considering there have already been reports over potential interest from Premier League clubs in a number of their key players it should be their number priority to keep hold of those players.

The likes of Daniel Bentley, Antoine Semenyo, Tyreeq Bakinson, and Han-Noah Massengo are all thought to be interesting other clubs. If Bristol City are going to be able to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion next term, they will need to strengthen the squad during the summer rather than weaken it by allowing key players to leave.

Whoever their manager is for next season, they will likely be wanting the board to show them signs of intent by keeping hold of key players if they do receive offers for them. Were they to sell off key players as they have done in previous windows it would again make it a difficult task for them to put a run of form together that could get them up.

There is the argument that selling players could raise funds to invest in the squad though. If they do sell key players then they would have to replace them with quality and invest most of the money into the squad. Otherwise, the Robins might have to settle for another campaign of mid-table form.

Phil Spencer

Bristol City’s top priority has to be finding a striker.

Famara Diedhiou faces an uncertain future with his contract due to expire in the summer.

As time ticks on it seems increasingly likely that he’ll be leaving Ashton Gate.

As a result, the Robins will need to find a replacement for him, and possibly another striker to give them more options.

Britt Assombalonga has been discussed as one contender to join but it remains to be seen whether he’s the man to lead the club next term.