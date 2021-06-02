‘A decent short-term solution’ – Derby County interested in transfer move for 33-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Derby County are among a number of clubs interested in signing QPR winger Albert Adomah.

Having joined QPR from Nottingham Forest last summer, Adomah made 34 appearances and scored two goals for Mark Warburton’s side last season, although he started just seven games in that time.

Now, interest is growing in the 33-year-old, with Derby understood to have been joined by Birmingham, Luton, Bristol City, and Ipswich in monitoring the situation around Adomah.

The Rams only avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day of the 2020/21 season following their 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, and they will be keen to avoid a repeat of that situation in the coming campaign.

So would Adomah be a good signing for Derby? And is he a player that they need to bring to Pride Park?

We put those questions to some of our Football League World writers, and here is a look at what they had to say.

Phil Spencer

Given Derby County’s current situation this could be a decent move.

The Rams are stuck between a rock and a hard place right now and that means that they could be facing a difficult summer in the transfer market.

Albert Adomah isn’t a player who will see them push for promotion, but given the financial situation of the club, he could be a decent short-term solution.

Adomah clearly has quality and could be a real asset down the right flank of Wayne Rooney’s midfielder, so if he does arrive I’m sure that he would have a positive impact on the young squad in place at Pride Park.

Ned Holmes

I really like this from Derby’s perspective. They were lacking in attacking quality last season and that’s something that they’ll need to change ahead of 2021/22. Albert Adomah didn’t get a huge number of opportunities last term but still showed his quality, finishing with two goals and five assists. He’d likely get more chances at Derby and could add some experience to what is a really young squad. The likes of Sibley and Knight could really benefit from playing with an EFL stalwart, which makes this an even more attractive deal. There are a lot of clubs keen, however, which may prove an issue.

Jordan Rushworth

This is a signing that might well be a very positive one for the Rams this summer given their financial difficulties at the moment.

Albert Adomah has plenty of experience and also has a lot of quality still to offer to any side in the Championship.

The Rams have already seen with Colin Kazim-Richards that they can enjoy success from bringing in a player that is heading into the latter part of their career. Adomah is someone that has been a good player wherever he has been in his career and his professionalism would be a good addition to the squad. However, Adomah is not a signing that takes Derby to another level and he is not the sort of addition that a side would make if they are serious about a promotion push. The Rams though are not in that position they might even face another year of struggle given all the issues off the field. Therefore, for me, Adomah signing for them would make some sense and it would be a cheap option for them to move for and someone they know would have an impact.