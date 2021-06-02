Derby County
‘A decent short-term solution’ – Derby County interested in transfer move for 33-year-old: The verdict
This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more
As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Derby County are among a number of clubs interested in signing QPR winger Albert Adomah.
Having joined QPR from Nottingham Forest last summer, Adomah made 34 appearances and scored two goals for Mark Warburton’s side last season, although he started just seven games in that time.
Now, interest is growing in the 33-year-old, with Derby understood to have been joined by Birmingham, Luton, Bristol City, and Ipswich in monitoring the situation around Adomah.
The Rams only avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day of the 2020/21 season following their 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, and they will be keen to avoid a repeat of that situation in the coming campaign.
So would Adomah be a good signing for Derby? And is he a player that they need to bring to Pride Park?
We put those questions to some of our Football League World writers, and here is a look at what they had to say.
Phil Spencer
Given Derby County’s current situation this could be a decent move.
Can you get 21/21 on this quiz every Derby County fan should be getting 100% on?
The Rams have already seen with Colin Kazim-Richards that they can enjoy success from bringing in a player that is heading into the latter part of their career. Adomah is someone that has been a good player wherever he has been in his career and his professionalism would be a good addition to the squad.
However, Adomah is not a signing that takes Derby to another level and he is not the sort of addition that a side would make if they are serious about a promotion push. The Rams though are not in that position they might even face another year of struggle given all the issues off the field.
Therefore, for me, Adomah signing for them would make some sense and it would be a cheap option for them to move for and someone they know would have an impact.