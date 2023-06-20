This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are seriously considering an approach for former manager Carlos Carvalhal.

According to The Star, the Owls are weighing up a move for the Portuguese following the departure of Darren Moore.

Should Sheffield Wednesday look to re-appoint Carlos Carvalhal as manager?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 57-year-old would be a good appointment for the Championship club…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Providing there are no long-standing issues after the last time he was at Hillsborough, this could be a decent appointment for Wednesday.

I was very shocked when I heard the news regarding Darren Moore, and think he will be a massive loss to the club.

However, if they were to land Carvalhal, it would be a decent pair of hands to go to next.

He has lengthy managerial experience at a whole host of clubs, and crucially, has managed in the Championship previously.

Compared to anyone, the Portuguese coach is likely to be a strong candidate and it will certainly be interesting to see if he holds any interest in returning to his former club.

Brett Worthington

This could be a risky appointment for Sheffield Wednesday.

Carvalhal was a big hit for the Owls in his first spell in charge of the club; there is no denying that, but this time around, it is a different Wednesday team and a different Carvalhal.

The Portuguese has bounced around from club to club in the last few seasons and seems keen on returning to management in England.

Moore’s departure will have come as a shock, so the club will be looking at all avenues now, and while many Wednesday fans may want Carvalhal back, I think this is one they should avoid.

It just seems that the way the football club is now, and the playing staff are now doesn’t suit a manager of Carvalhal’s qualities.

Declan Harte

Carvalhal is a smart coach that knows his way around the club and this league.

But the warning signs are there for any prospective new manager that this may not be a good time to be taking the reins at Hillsborough.

Why else would Darren Moore walk away from a project he seemed very committed to?

It would be a coup for Wednesday if they could bring back the Portuguese, who had a good first spell at the club.

This may also be a smart move to keep fans onside, as many were rightly disappointed with Moore’s departure given what he achieved with the club.