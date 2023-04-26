This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are set to compete for the signing of Swansea City forward Liam Cullen.

According to Football Insider, the Welshman is a summer transfer target for the Black Cats.

Would Liam Cullen be a good signing for Sunderland?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 24-year-old would be a good addition to Tony Mowbray’s side…

Adam Jones

He isn't the tallest player in the world, but he's certainly a Championship-level striker and that's what the Black Cats will need if they stay in their current division.

They are lacking depth up top so having someone like the 24-year-old, who they could potentially make a profit on in the future, could definitely be useful for them.

Although they may want to recruit some players who have never played in the Championship before, they also need players who know what it takes to operate at this level and Cullen is certainly someone who has the ingredients to thrive in the second tier.

Even if he isn't a regular starter, he could be an excellent squad player and will only get better with age, so this may be a signing worth making.

Swansea have shown a willingness to cash in on players before, so negotiations may not be too difficult for the Black Cats.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Whilst I don't think Cullen is up to scratch if Sunderland go on to win an unlikely promotion via the play-offs, he could be a decent option for the Black Cats.

The club are light in attack centrally and bringing in starters, as well as depth this summer will be a priority.

Having played on the left and right at times for Swansea this season occasionally, too, his versatility would be another positive.

It's far from a game changing signing, but on a cheap deal, could be a good pick-up.

Declan Harte

Sunderland are in need of attacking reinforcements, so this could be a solid option to have for next season.

Cullen has been good for Swansea this campaign, particularly in the second half of the year.

While he has not shown himself capable of leading the line for a promotion chasing side, nor does he look like ever scoring 20-odd goals in a season, he could provide great cover for the likes of Ross Stewart.

His versatility of being able to play across the front line could also be really handy as he could cover in multiple positions.

This could be a smart move for Sunderland to strengthen the depth of their squad for next season.