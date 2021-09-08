‘A decent option’ – Nottingham Forest reportedly open talks for free-agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Nottingham Forest have been linked with the signing of Facundo Ferreyra on a free transfer.

According to journalist César Luis Merlo, a deal is not yet close between the two parties, but discussions have been opened and negotiations are underway.

Ferreyra came through the ranks in Argentina, scoring 17 goals in 25 games for Vélez Sarsfield before sealing a big move to Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

The 30-year-old scored 60 goals in 115 games during a five-year spell in Ukraine, as well as winning nine major trophies with the club.

But after disappointing spells with Benfica, Espanyol and Celta Vigo, Ferreyra is now on the lookout for a new club.

Forest explored the free-agent market to bring in Rodrigo Ely last week, but would Ferreyra be a useful signing for the Reds? We discuss…

Marcus Ally

An alternative to the ageing talents of Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban could be handy for Chris Hughton. However, ideally Forest would want to bring in a different type of threat, a player more capable of running in behind to offer a new skill set to the attacking contingent.

Although, in my opinion a 30-year-old Facundo Ferreyra who has scored just four league goals in the last three seasons does not fit that bill.

If they are given the chances, which a creative contingent boasting Joao Carvalho, Philip Zinckernagel, Joe Lolley, Alex Mighten and Brennan Johnson should provide, Taylor and Grabban can still score goals at this level.

A free agent striker should only be acquired if they offer something fresh or have a previous record to suggest they can hit the ground running in the side. Such that Ferreyra does not.

Jordan Rushworth

Facundo Ferreyra is certainly a decent option for Nottingham Forest to consider if they still feel that they need some more firepower adding to the side following the end of the summer transfer window.

The forward has not had the best of times over the last few seasons with him not having been able to recapture the form he showed in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk in recent spells with Espanyol, Benfica and Celta Vigo.

However, the 30-year-old is someone that has previously shown that he can be prolific in front of goal when he is at his best during his time with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Forest have been somewhat hit and miss with these sorts of signings in recent times. It had looked like maybe they were wanting to head in a different sort of direction with their transfer business with some of the deals they did earlier in the summer.

However, the likes of Mohamed Dräger, Rodrigo Ely and Braian Ojeda were all added to the squad recently and that shows that there is still a willingness at the City Ground to take a chance on players like Ferreyra.

It would be a move that could work out either way really, but on a free-transfer it might be a risk that is worth taking for the Reds.

20 quiz questions about Nottingham Forest’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Who did Forest face on the opening day of the season? Coventry Blackburn Bournemouth Swansea

Chris Thorpe

I watched bits and pieces of him during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk and I have to say that he strikes me as your typical target man.

He would allow Forest to go more direct than they do at present and he would certainly offer something a lot different to the options that are currently at their disposal.

I could see him playing in a front two or as a lone striker as his ability to hold the ball up and bring others into play provides a great outlet for his side.

Clearly Forest are desperate for another option up there, so the hope will be that he can get off the mark quickly.

However if it ends up being like what his previous spell with Newcastle United was like, Forest fans may want to look away now!