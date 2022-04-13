“A decent enough foundation” – Danny Cowley’s first full season at Portsmouth: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth are ten points off the play-offs with five games remaining in League One and have not lived up to the expectations of many this term.

Due to his more appealing style of play and ambitious communication with the media, Danny Cowley certainly seems to be receiving more patience at Fratton Park than Kenny Jackett did, despite delivering play-off finishes on the South Coast.

The former Huddersfield Town manager took the reins towards the back end of last season and therefore, 2021/22 has provided a nice sample size to judge him on in the role with Pompey hoping to build a more credible promotion push next term.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see how they well they believe Cowley’s has performed with Pompey this term…

Declan Harte

It’s been an underwhelming season for Portsmouth, who should be challenging for the play-off places.

But there have been signs of progress under Cowley that show he deserves another campaign with the club.

There was a lot of upheaval in the summer which has made this a more transitional season for Pompey.

The team also has a very obvious issue with scoring goals that, if they can solve, would really take them to the next level.

That solid defensive base is really something that the team can build on.

If the club can make the right summer signings, then it is easy to see how this team challenges for promotion.

Josh Cole

Even though Cowley will be disappointed by the fact that Portsmouth are set to miss out on a play-off place this year, the club have managed to show a lot of encouraging signs during his first full season in charge at Fratton Park.

It was always going to be difficult to launch a sustained push for a top six finish in a division that contains the likes of Sunderland, Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday as all of these clubs have featured at a higher level in recent times.

Although it is fair to say that Portsmouth’s lack of consistency has played a major role in their failure to push forward as a club under the guidance of Cowley, the 43-year-old has not been helped by injuries suffered by the likes of Michael Jacobs and Connor Ogilvie.

By backing Cowley in the transfer market, the club’s hierarchy could potentially reap the rewards next season if the Pompey head coach is able to nail his transfer recruitment.

George Dagless

I think it’s quite a hard one to call.

I am sure there are elements that he will think could have gone better this season, but then there will also be bits that he is content with.

It was always going to be a fascinating watch seeing Portsmouth play under Cowley and I would say that fans have probably been both impressed and frustrated with what they have seen from their team this year.

There has been ups and downs along the way, and it’s the inconsistencies that will rankle most of all with the fanbase.

Overall, I think Cowley will feel that there is a decent enough foundation to work on but it’s a shame that no real sustained play-off challenge was put together this year and so I suppose if you were going to grade it all you’d probably give it a C.