Simon Jordan is not surprised there is interest in buying Reading, although he has ruled out being involved in any bid for the League One strugglers.

Reading takeover could be on the cards

It has been a terrible time for the Royals, who were relegated from the Championship last season after suffering a points deduction following the financial mismanagement from the club.

That hasn’t ended, with further penalties applied this season, which has left Ruben Selles’ side in the relegation zone at this early stage. To make matters worse, another deduction is on the horizon.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Reading fans are pushing for Dai Yongge to leave, with the supporters protesting at games, and calling for change online.

And, it appears there could be positive news down the line, as The Telegraph revealed there are several parties keen on Reading, with one group thought to be in ‘advanced’ negotiations.

What has Simon Jordan said about a Reading takeover?

It’s unclear exactly who is interested in Reading, but it won’t be Jordan.

The former Crystal Palace chief had been linked with a buy-out of Coventry in the past, so he may get back involved in the game if the right opportunity arises.

However, that won’t be with Reading, but Jordan explained on TalkSPORT, as quoted by reporter James Earnshaw, that it would be an attractive option for investors.

“Not particularly [interested in buying the club]. During the time that John ran it, they were a well-run football club. A strange fella was John, but notwithstanding that he produced a decent football club.

“He built a decent football club in a smaller part of the football family, in terms of Reading and that neck of the woods. And turned them from where they played at Elm Park to the Madejski Stadium. They had a decent tilt at it. It is a decent buy for someone who wants to buy a football club for reasons of building it up to give itself a chance.”

What next for Reading?

It’s hard to put a definitive timeframe on something like this, but it’s clear that Reading need some good news quickly.

As mentioned, the problems are mounting up, and the deductions have already put the side in a position where they could be battling relegation once again this season.

Clearly, under Yongge, these issues aren’t going away, and the best thing for Reading Football Club is a sale, even though there are risks attached to that in terms of who the next owner will be.

Over the coming weeks, there should be more details that come out, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

In the meantime, Selles will only be focused on the team, and he knows they need to start getting points on the board as they look to climb the table.

The Royals are back in action this weekend when they host Burton Albion, with the Brewers a point ahead of Reading at this early stage of the campaign.