“A decent and experienced backup option” – Ipswich Town set to seal signing of Blackpool player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are set to make their seventh signing of the summer and bring in Blackpool defender Richard Keogh to reinforce Kieran McKenna’s defence.

That is according to the Blackpool Gazette, who have today reported that the veteran defender is set to swap Bloomfield Road for Portman Road.

Keogh signed for the Seasiders on a free transfer last summer and has gone on to appear 31 times since.

With that in mind, here, some of our writers offer their thoughts on Keogh’s reported switch to join the League One outfit.

Adam Jones

He probably shouldn’t be a starter – but could potentially be a decent and experienced backup option on the bench if needed.

You have to wonder whether this addition will be more useful for off-field matters as opposed to his contributions on the pitch – because he doesn’t seem to be ready-made for Kieran McKenna’s style of play.

He should be a reasonably reliable option to have though with the Irishman making 29 league appearances last term – and could thrive in League One as he prepares to take the step down a level.

As well as this, this signing could enable some of the Tractor Boys’ younger central defenders including Corrie Ndaba to gain experience elsewhere, so it would be a solid, if not spectacular addition at Portman Road.

After missing out on promotion with Derby on multiple occasions, there won’t be any shortage of motivation for him to try and guide McKenna’s side back to the second tier.

Quiz: Can you name which club Ipswich Town signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Tyrone Mings? Aston Villa Chippenham Bournemouth Dulwich Hamlet

Marcus Ally

Ipswich could do with some more depth in central defence, but it is a surprise to see them opting for someone of Keogh’s profile rather than a player with their best years ahead of them.

It is very important to strike the right balance between youth and experience in the squad, and though it is not an addition that will excite the supporter base, Keogh could have a very positive influence on the dressing room and he improves their second string.

The Irishman is suited to a three at the back formation, and he must be a good character to have around, with clever clubs like Milton Keynes Dons and Blackpool giving him a chance in recent years.

It is hard to see him becoming a regular starter, but on the cheap it is probably a decent signing.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I don’t think this is bad business from Ipswich Town.

Richard Keogh is an extremely experienced defender at this stage of his career, but also showed last season at Blackpool that he can still hold his own at Championship level.

As such, stepping down to the third-tier should only allow him to thrive more, when given the opportunity to feature.

I wouldn’t expect him to be a regular starter, but Keogh is certainly a very good back up option down in League One, and a player that can offer a tremendous amount in terms of leadership off the field, too.

All things considered, there’s a lot to like about this one, even if it is not the most glamorous of acquisitions.