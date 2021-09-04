‘A deal worth considering’ – Sheffield Wednesday player attracting interest from outside Europe: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday will be happy with how their squad building has gone during the summer transfer window and the Owls look in a strong place to really challenge for promotion.

However, according to the latest report from the Sheffield Star, the Owls now might have to contend with interest in one of their key players still with Perth Glory registering an interest in signing Massimo Luongo.

That comes with the Australian transfer window still open for another four weeks or so and that means they are free to make a move for Luongo should they chose to.

The report from the Sheffield Star though adds that Luongo’s injury problems at the moment could well mean a move to Perth Glory in his native Australia does not go through in the next few weeks.

So with Luongo on the radar of Perth Glory we asked our FLW writers whether the Owls should consider cashing in on him or not at this stage…

Ben Wignall

If Perth Glory are offering a decent fee for Luongo then the Owls have a tough decision to make – but for what they’ve got out of Luongo since he signed then it may be worth going their separate ways with him.

There’s little doubt that the Aussie is a talented individual and he’s been showing it since his days with Swindon Town, but his injury record has been pretty ridiculous.

In two years, Luongo has played for Wednesday just 40 times in the league and for the amount of money you can imagine he’s on, that isn’t really good enough.

Darren Moore has strengthened his midfield department this summer with the permanent acquisitions of Dennis Adeniran and George Byers, not to mention loaning in Lewis Wing, so it’s not like the club would be short if Luongo was to leave.

It’s definitely a deal worth considering for Wednesday should an offer come in and I’d be surprised if Luongo didn’t consider a return home himself.

Billy Mulley

Massimo Luongo has proved to be an excellent player in English football, and perhaps still has the ability to operate in the Championship, but I cannot see a place for him in Sheffield Wednesday’s current team.

As strange as that may sound, considering that The Owls are now a League One club, the midfield options that the club possesses is nothing short of incredible at this level.

Barry Bannan and Lewis Wing are both Championship quality, Dennis Adeniran, and George Byers are not far behind, whilst Fiyaro Dele-Bashiru is another exciting option who will be integrated into the first-team set up.

It is best for The Owls to cash in now. Not because he does not meet the standard required, but instead, because of the options the club have now.

Toby Wilding

It would surely make sense for Sheffield Wednesday to try and keep Luongo at Hillsborough this season despite this interest that has emerged.

Luongo is a high-quality player who has shown that he is more than capable of competing in the Championship on a regular basis, so the midfielder would surely be a big asset for the Owls in their push for promotion from League One this season.

Indeed, it was an impressive summer transfer window for Wednesday in terms of the signings they made, and keeping Luongo could be seen as another statement of intent from the club, that could again help lift the mood emanating from the stands at Hillsborough.

As a result, you feel as though Wednesday should be looking to retain the services of Luongo, although with his contract expiring next summer, that may require the Owls to secure a new deal for the midfielder sooner rather than later, then they do not risk losing him for free at the end of this season.