‘A deal that would make sense’ – Portsmouth weigh up transfer move for 18-goal ace: The verdict

As exclusively revealed by us here at Football League World, Portsmouth are among a number of EFL sides eyeing a potential move for Sydney FC striker Adam Le Fondre.

The 33-year-old has been in scintillating form for the A-League side, with him scoring 18 goals this season as the club look to secure the title.

So, would Le Fondre be a good signing for Pompey? Is he needed in Kenny Jackett’s side?

George Dagless

He could be.

We know he can score goals in the EFL and Portsmouth perhaps need that extra bit of fire power through the middle in the final third to get themselves over the promotion line.

He’s still got something left to offer the right club and with the chances that Portsmouth might be able to create for him, he’d surely score goals.

He’s perhaps not a long-term solution but with him and the likes of John Marquis at the club there is plenty of fire-power there for next season if the deal comes off.

Jacob potter

It’s a deal that would make sense.

Le Fondre has shown in the past that he can score goals in English football, having played a key role for Reading in their promotion-winning season in the Championship.

But he’s also proven that he can score goals at a high level in the Premier League, having often been labelled as a ‘super sub’ for his impact off the substitutes bench.

Le Fondre has continued to impress at the likes of Bolton Wanderers in the past, and is now scoring regularly in Australia with Sydney FC.

He’ll be full of confidence, and will surely be tempted by a return to English football, with Portsmouth being a tempting proposition, as they look to win a timely promotion back into the Championship next season.

Alfie Burns

I think this is a good time for League One clubs to start looking at bringing Le Fondre back to the EFL.

We know all about the 33-year-old’s quality in-front of goal and in years gone by, he’s been exceptional in the EFL and scored some really important goals.

Of course, he’s getting towards the latter stage of his career, but the goals aren’t drying up and he’s still scoring plenty in Australia.

League One is a step up in standard, granted, but the goals remain in the same place and I’m sure Le Fondre would find himself amongst the goals.

His arrival could give Pompey another good chance of competing successfully next season.