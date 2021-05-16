‘A deal that would make complete sense’ – Middlesbrough plotting move for EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in signing Luton Town forward James Collins according to the Daily Mail.

Collins’ future with the Hatters remains ‘up in the air’ heading into the summer, with the Irishman’s contract being set to expire in the coming months.

The 30-year-old has scored 13 goals in 44 appearances for Nathan Jones’ side, as they finished 12th in the Championship table, after some strong performances in this year’s campaign.

A move to The Riverside with Middlesbrough could tempt Collins though, with Neil Warnock’s men finishing tenth in the second-tier standings this term.

Boro have already moved on Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, whilst Chuba Akpom also looks set to depart this summer.

That means that Warnock’s side are likely to be in the market for a new striker, and Collins could prove to be the ideal player they’re looking for ahead of the new season.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Middlesbrough’s rumoured interest in signing Collins.

Toby Wilding:

I could see this being a rather sensible signing for Middlesbrough if they get it done.

Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher are already on their way out, while it seems as though Chuba Akpom could follow them, meaning it will be essential for ‘Boro to add some attacking firepower to their ranks if they are to compete again next season.

Given Collins has shown in the past couple of years that he is capable of getting goals in the Championship, he could fill that role rather well, particularly given his physicality and presence means he could fit in well in a Neil Warnock side.

Add to that the fact he could be available on a free transfer as his Luton contract comes to a close, and the fact that ‘Boro could prevent some of their Championship rivals from strengthening their own squads if they get this done, and it does seem as though this is a deal that could be well worth looking into for the club.

Chris Gallagher:

It’s a decent signing, but they would still need a better option.

Collins would fit the bill for Warnock in the sense that he is a hardworking striker who has experience at this level and always occupies the defence. However, even though he had a decent season with Luton, he’s by no means prolific.

On a free transfer, it would be a smart, sensible addition, as it should mean that further funds are available to bring in a clinical striker that will get the 15-20 goals that Boro will be looking for.

This may not be the sort of name that will inspire confidence in the fan base, but a busy summer is needed, with a few strikers, so Collins would do a job.

Jacob Potter:

I like the sound of this potential deal from a Middlesbrough perspective.

Collins has shown in recent seasons that he’s more than capable of scoring goals in the Championship, whilst with Luton Town.

He’s 30, and you could probably say that he’d be deserving of a move to a team that are likely to mount a serious push for a top-six finish in the second-tier next term.

Middlesbrough need additional depth in their attacking options next season, with Warnock likely to be without Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher and Chuba Akpom.

It’s a deal that would make complete sense for Neil Warnock’s side.