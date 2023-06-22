This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Premier League new boys Luton Town are interested in signing Middlesbrough’s Paddy McNair, as exclusively reported by Football League World.

The Hatters are preparing for life in the top flight, and it seems the former Manchester United player is someone who is of interest to Rob Edwards.

The 28-year-old was a main feature for Boro last season, playing in defence and midfield, but after regaining his place under Michael Carrick, he was more used in the centre-back role.

It remains to be seen if this interest goes any further, but here at FLW, we have asked some of the writers for their thoughts and whether they think Middlesbrough should sell the 28-year-old.

Should Middlesbrough sell Paddy McNair?

Brett Worthington

This could be a win-win for all parties involved.

McNair broke through at Manchester United under former manager Louis Van Gaal but never really hit the heights that many thought he could.

Since then, he has been a player who has established himself in the Championship. The 28-year-old has shown great versatility throughout his career and has become an important figure at Middlesbrough under various managers.

However, this opportunity could be something that Middlesbrough and McNair look at as a chance to start fresh. Luton would get a defender who is very experienced and would slot into their back-three system.

Middlesbrough would move a player on who is in the final year of his contract, and McNair would get another chance at Premier League football. So, this is a deal that suits everyone involved.

Adam Elliott

This is a no-brainer. McNair is a peak age player, in the last year of his deal, with Premier League experience.

He can play comfortably in a back three, as he has shown this season, which is likely where he will end up with Luton in Edwards’ system, should he join this window.

His versatility also makes him a really useful utility player, and he’s shown good leadership qualities and strength of character during his time at the Riverside, too.

Should Luton fail to stay up, it’s also likely McNair will continue playing for them in the Championship, and will be among the better players in his position as well.

Not only is he good value for money, but he could be a player long-term as well, irrespective of which division Luton are in in a year’s time.

James Reeves

McNair would be an interesting signing for Luton.

He initially struggled for game time under Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough, but Dael Fry's injury handed him and opportunity, and he retained his place for the remainder of the campaign.

McNair's performances were solid and consistent overall, although he did look a little vulnerable at times which does raise questions about his suitability for the Premier League.

The 28-year-old would provide the Hatters with useful versatility with his ability to play in defence or midfield and would bring plenty of experience to Kenilworth Road, while he has played in the top flight previously with Manchester United.

Boro should cash in on McNair this summer if they receive a suitable offer as Fry and Darragh Lenihan would be a more than capable partnership next season, although Carrick may have to recruit a replacement to ensure he has enough depth at centre-back.